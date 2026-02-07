South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Tennessee

The top two teams in the SEC standings face off on Sunday when no. 3 South Carolina hosts no. 19 Tennessee. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Availability

Guards Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer missed their second consecutive game against Mississippi State, and Tessa Johnson was held out of the second half.

After practice on Friday, Dawn Staley didn’t give a straight answer on whether Latson and Makeer would return.

“Everybody’s full-go right now,” she said, with an emphasis on “right now.” Then she added that we would have to wait for the Saturday night availability report.

Johnson was held out for precautionary reasons and to get her ready for Tennessee.

Latson was initially listed as questionable against Mississippi State, but then downgraded to out. In the portions of practice open to the media, she has been participating with a brace on her left knee.

Makeer was also at practice, but off to the side. That doesn’t mean she didn’t practice earlier. She may have been getting extra treatment.

The first availability report will be released shortly after 8:00 ET on Saturday evening.

After Sunday’s game, South Carolina only has one game in the next ten days. The rest will be welcomed.

2. Handling Tennessee’s press

South Carolina could really use the three injured guards against Tennessee and the Lady Vols’ press. By the end of the Mississippi State game, South Carolina was playing with six forwards and two guards (Ayla McDowell is listed as a guard, but is not really a ball-handler).

Staley compared handling Tennessee’s press to a quarterback handling a pass rush.

"It's reads like you're a quarterback," Staley said. "You've got to see what the free safety's doing. You've got to see where they are on the floor and you have to look beyond the linemen because you know they're coming."

Tennessee has two goals with its press: to force turnovers and to force quick shots. Once a team breaks the press, it’s tempting to put up a quick shot. That’s often fool’s gold.

There’s still time on the shot clock to get a better shot. Even if you make the shot, it keeps the pace fast, the way Tennessee wants.

3. Time for Tournebize?

Last season, South Carolina was able to negate the Tennessee press by putting five ball-handlers on the floor: three guards plus forwards. That lineup also worked well on the defensive end because Tennessee plays positionless basketball, where everyone is a three-point shooter.

Those are tough assignments for Madina Okot and Adhel Tac on both sides of the ball. Maryam Dauda is a little more comfortable away from the basket, but out of that group, Alicia Tournebize is the most comfortable playing on the perimeter or in the open court.

Tournebize had eight points, three rebounds, and three assists against Mississippi State. She made a nice-looking corner three and saw the floor much better; Tournebize had just one total assist in her first six games.

Tournebize has struggled with fouls in her short Gamecock career. She has committed at least two in every game, had another two with four fouls, and fouled out against Auburn. Some are obvious and unavoidable fouls, some are poof decisions, and some are hard to see.

Tournebize had four fouls against Mississippi State, but played the final 9:12 of the game without picking up her fifth. I asked Staley if there is a difference in how NCAA basketball and European basketball are officiated that is leading to the fouls.

She preferred to focus on the positives and the baptism by fire Tournebize is getting.

“I think probably the game is a little bit quicker here, that’s one,” Staley said. “Two, I actually don’t mind because that means she’s fighting back. I don’t mind. What I did like was her ability to play with four fouls. I know we were in a zone, but you still put yourself in the position, dealing with some penetration, that you have a tendency to want to foul. She played a long stretch with four fouls. So every step, she’s learning, and she’s growing, and she’s acclimating. She may turn the ball over or may foul at this junction of her career, but it’s all great data to get her ready for what’s about to happen and to get her ready to help us. Because if she doesn’t play, if she doesn’t foul, if she doesn’t turn the ball over, and she’s only making shots, that’s misconception. That’s not how it is. Everybody’s throwing everything at her, and she’s catching it, and now she’s starting to dish it out a bit, which I don’t mind.”

4. SEC standings

First place in the SEC is on the line on Sunday, but there is still a long way to go to raise a banner. South Carolina and Tennessee are the only remaining one-loss teams in the SEC. But South Carolina has nine wins, and Tennessee only has seven.

Nobody in the SEC has an easy schedule in February. South Carolina still has LSU, Kentucky, Alabama, and Ole Miss, for example. But Tennessee faces an especially daunting February.

The Lady Vols already had both of their conference byes (one was used last week to play UConn), and their game against Ole Miss was postponed until February 17. Their schedule was already backloaded, but because of the postponement, the Lady Vols have a stretch of four games in eight days, alternating home and away, and against teams currently ranked fourth, 13th, and 11th.

If South Carolina wins, the Gamecocks will have a one-game lead plus the tiebreak on Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Texas, the next three teams in the standings.

5. Scouting the Lady Vols

Last season, Kim Caldwell shook up the SEC with her fast-paced, three-point-heavy playing style and five-in, five-out substitutions.

The philosophy hasn’t changed this season, and the substitution pattern has expanded to include changing the starting lineup with each game. But Caldwell has also tried to incorporate some more traditional strategies this season, and the marriage hasn’t always worked.

Tennessee’s scoring average is down eight points per game from last season, and the Lady Vols are only shooting 41.0% overall and 30.2% from three. They also average more assists than turnovers. Caldwell is willing to trade some efficiency for volume, but those are really low percentages.

Former Gamecock Talaysia Cooper leads Tennessee with 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.0 steals. Former Texas A&M and UCLA forward Janiah Barker is the second leading scorer (13.8) and leading rebounder (6.9).

Tennessee has two more double-figure scorers, and they are arguably the bigger keys to success. 6-4 Zee Spearman averages 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds, and her inside-out ability makes her the Lady Vols’ biggest mismatch.

Freshman point guard Mia Pauldo averages 12.2 points, but her best ability might be taking care of the ball. Pauldo averages just 2.3 turnovers per 40 minutes. Cooper, Barker, and Spearman each average at least 3.9 turnovers per 40 minutes. Pauldo also has the highest defensive rating on the team, and good things happen when you take care of the ball and play defense.

The Ws

Who: #3 South Carolina (23-2, 9-1) vs #19 Tennessee (15-5, 7-1)

When: 3:00 ET, Sunday, February 8

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Watch: ABC