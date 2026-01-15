South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Texas

South Carolina and Texas, last season’s SEC regular-season champions, face off on Thursday. Here’s what to watch for in their only regular-season conference game of the season.

1. Availability

For both teams, Wednesday night’s availability report was as clean as it gets. Only South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Texas’ Aaliyah Crump, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, were listed.

For the Gamecocks, that means Ta’Niya Latson had no ill effects from her return to the court on Sunday against Georgia. She had missed the previous three games with a sprained left ankle.

It also means 6-7 French forward Alicia Tournebize will make her debut.

“She’ll play,” Dawn Staley said on Wednesday. “She’ll definitely play.”

2. Same but Different

The two teams have already played once this season, a non-conference game in Las Vegas at the Players Era Championship on Thanksgiving. Texas won that game 66-64 on a buzzer-beating shot from Rori Harmon.

There were lessons to be learned from that game, but both teams have changed so much since then that neither side thinks it means too much.

“I think we are both two different teams, meaning we’re sharper in certain areas,” Staley said. “For us, we’ve got more depth. For them, they have more depth. They are who they are, we are who we are. I think when it comes down to it, it’s not going to come down to what we didn’t do in Vegas. It’s going to come down to what we do tomorrow night.

Since that first game, Texas got Ashton Judd and Bryanna Preston, both key reserves, back from injury. Additionally, Justice Carlton has replaced Teya Sidberry in the starting lineup.

South Carolina hasn’t added personnel, at least pending Tournebize’s potential impact, but the Gamecocks were still figuring out how all of their new players fit together. Players like Latson, Madina Okot, and freshman Agot Makeer were still finding their footing.

“Chemistry. Chemistry is a huge part,” Joyce Edwards said. “Obviously, we were like five games in or something when we played originally. They were new. We were new, especially with all our transfers and freshmen coming in. I feel like that’s the biggest part. I feel like we’re putting stuff together game-by-game and getting better.”

Neither team played its best basketball, likely the result of playing two games in two days. South Carolina controlled the glass until the fourth quarter, when Texas grabbed eight offensive rebounds as part of a 13-2 advantage.

“That’s one of the keys in order to beat Texas is to outrebound them,” Staley said on Wednesday.

Madina Okot had 11 rebounds to lead the Gamecocks, but fouled out late in the fourth quarter. Her fourth foul was easily avoidable. It came on an illegal screen when Raven Johnson didn’t wait for Okot to get set. That was the type of chemistry issue South Carolina believes it has fixed.

South Carolina missed 3-4 free throws in the final minutes, free throws that would have given the Gamecocks a lead. The Gamecocks also shot 5-18 on layups in the first half, digging themselves a hole that they had to come back from in the second half.

South Carolina was just 2-7 on threes and had seven fast break points, two stats it would like to improve in the rematch.

3. Guarding Booker

The biggest lesson South Carolina learned from the first game is how it wants to match up with Madison Booker, who is averaging 19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 52%.

Last season, Bree Hall held Booker below 30% shooting in their four matchups. But Hall is in the WNBA now, so Staley had to find someone else to guard Booker. She tried multiple players in the first quarter, with limited success, before settling on Raven Johnson.

Johnson was able to limit Booker in the second and third quarters, but she needed a rest at the start of the fourth quarter. With Johnson out, Booker got hot and sparked the Texas comeback.

Undoubtedly, Texas will have a counter for Johnson’s defense this time around, but South Carolina also needs a second defender for when Johnson needs a break.

“For us, there’s no secret,” Staley said. “We need Booker to shoot very inefficiently. Lots of shots, not a lot of makes. It’s real simple. Hard, but simple.”

4. Stripes!

South Carolina has big plans for the big game. The Gamecocks want to stripe Colonial Life Arena.

Fans in even sections are asked to wear white. Fans in odd sections are asked to wear garnet. The Gameocks are also giving out “Beyond Measure” rally towels.

5. Scouting the Longhorns

One thing about Vic Schaefer is that he is consistent. His teams don’t change a whole lot. They know what they want to do and try to execute well enough that it doesn’t matter if the other team also knows.

“They’re just consistent in what they do,” Staley said. “I don’t think there’s much difference. They play good players, and they play. He plays a certain style on both sides of the basketball. That has been his staple for years and has worked for him to get him to final fours, national championship game appearances, and SEC titles. So you don’t want to drift too far right or left from what has consistently been your go-to. And that’s what makes them good.”

That style involves defense, rebounding, and efficiently sharing the ball on offense without shooting many threes.

Last season, South Carolina had all five players keep at least one foot in the paint, knowing that Texas wouldn’t even attempt, let alone make, three-pointers. Jordan Lee has changed that scouting report a little. Lee is shooting 37.4% from three, and she is 43-115 this season. The rest of the Longhorns are a combined 39-126 (just under 31%).

Lee is averaging 14.8 points, up from 6.2 as a freshman last season. She had a team-high 19 in the first meeting despite going 1-6 from three.

Harmon is back to her pre-ACL injury level of play, averaging 7.4 assists, ninth in the nation. Early in the season, Harmon was looking for her own shot more. But since Texas has settled into the season, she has focused more on distributing.

The Ws

Who: #2 South Carolina (17-1, 4-0) vs #4 Texas (18-1, 3-1)

When: 7:00 ET, Thursday, January 15

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Watch: ESPN2