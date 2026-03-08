South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Texas

South Carolina and Texas meet for round three this season in the SEC Tournament championship game. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Fatigue

As if three games in three days isn’t hard enough, South Carolina’s starters logged heavy minutes on Saturday.

Joyce Edwards officially played all 40 minutes. Technically, she got 20 seconds of rest, but it was still a long, physical game for her.

“Really? I did not know (I played 40 minutes),” Edwards said. “Right now I feel fine, but adrenaline is still (working). I’m pretty sure I’m gonna wake up (Sunday) and be hurt.”

Four of South Carolina’s starters played at least 32 minutes. Off the bench, Maddy McDaniel played 16 minutes, and Maryam Dauda and Agot Makeer played eight minutes each.

Ole Miss did South Carolina a favor by outscoring Texas 23-15 in the third quarter on Saturday night. That forced Texas to also have to play the full 40 minutes.

Jordan Lee logged 39 minutes, Rori Harmon played 37, and Madison Booker played 35 minutes. Texas got a little more balance, with Kyla Oldacre and Ashton Judd playing 29 and 27 minutes, respectively.

However, like South Carolina, Texas really only played six players. Plus, the Longhorns played the late game.

“I mean, it is what it is. I can’t do anything about it. The biggest problem is we lose an hour tonight with setting the clocks, and so it’s really almost, whatever, 11:00, 10:00. Whatever time it is, you can add an hour to it. My kids won’t even be in their rooms and be asleep before midnight. So then it becomes problematic,” Schaefer said. “You know, this tournament is so hard because of the teams you have to play against, and then on top of that, it’s problematic with times.”

2. Reserves

Dawn Staley is almost certainly going to have to play the bench more in the championship game, and the reserves are ready.

“One game at a time and also just being ready whenever the people on the bench or my number is called,” Dauda said. “Just going in there and making an impact.”

“We’re ready,” McDaniel said. “Whenever our number is called, we’re ready to make an impact.”

3. Okot

Madina Okot’s double-double streak ended at eight games, but she still made several clutch plays in the fourth quarter. Okot said that she got frustrated in the first half when she missed several layups and then had to sit with two fouls.

The ball ended up with Okot in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t quite “Shoot that blankity-blank,” but Raven Johnson told Okot in no uncertain terms to shoot the ball.

“She told me, ‘Shoot it! Shoot it!” Okot said. “ Honestly, I wasn’t going to take that shot, but I’m just so grateful for her and the trust and belief she has in me.”

On the bright side, because of foul trouble, Okot only played 25 minutes. So she should be relatively fresh.

4. Streaking

Dawn Staley is 8-0 against Vic Schaefer in the postseason. Every win has been by double figures, with an average margin of victory of 15.6 points.

5. Scouting the Longhorns

By the seventh meeting in about 15 months, there aren’t many surprises left.

South Carolina has to make Madison Booker inefficient, and Raven Johnson will probably be the primary defender.

Texas has to knock down some three-pointers to take advantage of South Carolina having five defenders in the paint.

The Longhorns’ pressure defense will force some turnovers, so the Gamecocks have to limit them and limit easy points off of them.

South Carolina is 4-2 in the previous six matchups. South Carolina won when it could control the paint and play fast. Texas won when it controlled the paint and took away South Carolina’s transition game.

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina vs #3 Texas

When: 3:00 ET, Sunday, March 8

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Watch: ESPN