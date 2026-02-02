South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - Texas A&M

South Carolina visits Texas A&M for its second consecutive road game. Here’s what to watch for on Monday night.

1. Availability

South Carolina finished the Auburn game down two players and does not expect to have them back on Monday night.

Ta’Niya Latson had five points and two rebounds in 16 minutes, but did not play in the second half. Dawn Staley said Latson was not feeling well, and they decided to hold her out.

Agot Makeer made her second consecutive start in place of Madina Okot. Makeer converted a three-point play early in the game, but appeared to fall on her left hip. She stayed in the game for a few minutes, but her movement became increasingly hampered with each trip down the court.

Makeer went to the locker room area when she checked out. She later returned to the bench with some sort of wrap on her hip. Staley said she would be evaluated when the team returned to Columbia.

Both players were listed as OUT on the Sunday evening availability report.

2. Lone Star Ayla

With Makeer out, Madina Okot likely slides back into the starting lineup. Makeer also started in place of Latson when Latson was out with a sprained ankle, so Staley has a decision to make at the guard position.

South Carolina will either start Maddy McDaniel in a two point guard lineup or Ayla McDowell at the wing. Regardless of whether she starts, McDowell is going to play a lot and probably challenge her previous career-high of 27 minutes against NC Central.

Fortunately, the Houston native has been playing well lately. She had six points on a pair of threes against Vanderbilt and an SEC-high eight points against Auburn, along with three steals.

McDowell didn’t play against Texas, but she has appeared in South Carolina’s other seven conference games. She has scored in each appearance, which is a nice accomplishment for a freshman.

In the SEC, McDowell is averaging 13.8 minutes, 4.1 points, 1.0 rebounds, and shooting 35.3% from three.

3. Play Big

We all want to see what Alicia Tournebize can do in extended playing time (and if the Gamecocks will ever convert the “Ali-Oop”).

But I’m trying to have some variety here, so let’s expand this to all the bigs.

Against Auburn, none of South Carolina’s bigs, which I consider to be Okot, Tournebize, Adhel Tac, and Maryam Dauda, scored in double figures or had more than six rebounds.

That was mostly due to playing time, not performance issues. They all played between 10 and 16 minutes. Still, it would be nice to see a dominant performance or two.

4. Less Difficult Stretch

Monday’s game is the midpoint of the least difficult portion of South Carolina’s SEC schedule.

The stretch includes games at Auburn, at Texas A&M, and at home for Mississippi State. Coming off of South Carolina’s best game of the season, a 103-74 win over Vanderbilt, the goal during these games is to “Play to the standard,” as Staley calls it.

That happened in the 81-51 win at Auburn. South Carolina won easily, and Staley was able to spread minutes around, with no starter playing over 25 minutes, and nobody playing more than Maddy McDaniel’s 28.

Staley would be happy if Monday’s game plays out in a similar way. Texas A&M is ranked 92nd in the NET, and although the Aggies do have a win over Florida, they are ahead of only Arkansas among SEC teams.

Don’t let Texas A&M hang around. Take control of the game early and spread the minutes around evenly.

5. Scouting the Aggies

The Aggies completely overhauled their roster in the offseason. That only happens when the previous season wasn’t good, and it either breathes new life into a program or … not.

It did not.

Texas A&M doesn’t shoot well, defend well, rebound well, or do much of anything well. There are a couple of players to keep an eye on.

5-3 senior Ny’ceara Pryor, a transfer from Sacred Heart, is averaging an impressive 15.3 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds. Pryor is seventh in the nation in assists per game.

Saint Peter’s transfer Fatmata Janneh is nearly putting up a double-double with 11.3 points and 9.9 rebounds.

That’s pretty much the full highlights for the Aggies.

The Ws

Who: #3 South Carolina (21-2, 7-1) at Texas A&M (8-9, 1-7)

When: 8:00 ET, Monday, February 2

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, TX

Watch: ESPN2