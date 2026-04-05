South Carolina women's basketball: Five Things to Watch - UCLA

South Carolina makes its third consecutive appearance in the national championship game, this time against UCLA. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Availability

South Carolina will be without Chloe Kitts and Adhel Tac. The 10 healthy Gamecocks all practiced on Saturday.

UCLA will be without Timea Gardner and Megan Grant. Gardiner is out for the season with a knee injury. Grant is an All-American for the UCLA softball team who moonlights on the basketball team.

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2. Experience and inexperience

South Carolina is appearing in its sixth consecutive Final Four and fourth championship game in the last five years.

On the other hand, UCLA made its first Final Four last season and is making its first title game appearance. Dawn Staley recalled there was a big difference between her first Final Four in 2015 and the second in 2017.

“The first is always special. It’s always special to get here, to exhale. I think Cori and UCLA, because they were here last year, you really have some type of expectations of the little bit of prep time that you have,” Staley said. “It’s special. I mean, it’s special. You’re playing on the last day of college women’s basketball. It’s a great honor and a great feat whether you win or lose. You also are measuring where your program can continue to go. For us, 2017, we won it. I’m hoping that’s not the same for UCLA on Sunday.”

Cori Close agreed.

“I definitely think last year felt like we were reacting to everything, not anticipating,” Close said. “Whereas now that we have been a part of this, it just was a totally different planning experience. I just felt like we were able to be more strategic in how we put our players in positioning to be successful. They were able to anticipate, Okay, I heard the returner saying now this is going to be a long day, this is what you have to bring, this is what you have to do.

You just think that makes all the difference in the world.”

South Carolina played a home-and-home series from 2022 to 2024, and met in the NCAA Tournament in between.

UCLA won the last meeting, 77-62, in Westwood on November 24, 2024. That loss snapped South Carolina’s 43-game winning streak. Both teams have a lot of the same faces from that game, but it was so long ago that it has little relevance for Sunday.

“The only thing I remember is the loss,” Tessa Johnson said. “Like I keep saying on repeat, that doesn’t matter. That was last year. Even if we were to play them this year and have lost, that wouldn’t matter. What matters is how well we’re playing right now. Both teams are different and grew.”

3. Battling Betts

The key to beating UCLA is limiting Lauren Betts, the Bruins’ 6-7 two-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Player of the Year.

South Carolina has often gone small in the NCAA Tournament, but that will be hard to pull off against Betts.

“It’s hard,” Joyce Edwards said. “She’s 6-7, she finishes really well around the basket. It’s just being physical without fouling, trying to push her off her spots, contest all her shots. She’s going to hit some, I mean, you’re not going to keep an All-American to zero points the whole game.”

South Carolina’s posts will have a bigger role, starting with 6-6 Madina Okot. Okot only played 20 minutes against UConn because South Carolina went small, but she was solid with six points and nine rebounds. She should be fresh on Sunday, and the Gamecocks have faith in her.

“Just keep doing what she’s doing. Be dominant. Stay poised. We have her back no matter what,” Tessa Johnson said.

“Do your work early, don’t be afraid of her size,” Ta’Niya Latson said. “Push her off her spots. Get into her body, but you’ve got to rebound. Lauren Betts is 6-7, you can’t teach that, but you can work hard, and I think our posts are going to do that tomorrow.”

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4. More Makeer

Agot Makeer had 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists against UConn in her first Final Four game. She is now averaging 14.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 steals in the NCAA Tournament.

She has played so well that she got her own breakout room for interviews on Saturday, an honor normally restricted to starters. I asked her if this hot streak she is on is ever going to end.

“I mean, I hope not!” Makeer said, laughing. “Especially, I hope not tomorrow.”

5. Scouting the Bruins

Betts is UCLA’s star and best player, but Close has put together a deep and talented roster. This season, Charlisse Leger-Walker returned from a torn ACL and took over the primary ball-handling duties. That freed up Kiki Rice to become more of a scorer, and she averages a career-high 15.1 points.

Along with Leger-Walker (35.3%), Gianna Kneepkens (42.9%), Gabriela Jaquez (38.7%), and Angela Dugalić (33.0%) are all good three-point shooters. Betts is an outstanding passer, and if you try to double her, she is surrounded by shooters who can knock down threes if left open.

To beat UCLA, you have to disrupt the Bruins early in the shot clock. Despite having two ball-handlers, the Bruins don’t do well if you eliminate quick, easy buckets and can force them deep into the shot clock.

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina (36-3, 15-1 SEC) vs #1 UCLA (36-1, 18-0 Big Ten)

When: 3:30 EDT, Sunday, April 5

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

Watch: ABC

Sendoff: 10:15 am (MST), Omni Scottsdale, 4949 E Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ