South Carolina women's basketball focused on win, not narrative, in Valentine's Day clash

Valentine’s Day marks a day of love. A day where couples come together to celebrate each other. However, Valentine’s Day 2026 brings a battle of bitter conference rivals, as South Carolina heads to Louisiana to see a familiar face.

The Gamecocks tip off against the LSU Tigers at 8:30 p.m. on ABC from a sold-out Pete Maravich Center. The Tigers have always brought a challenge to the Gamecocks through the decade; however, this weekend’s battle has the added factor of transfer guard MiLaysia Fulwiley facing her hometown — and former — school for the first time.

While it is the dominating narrative of Saturday’s game, head coach Dawn Staley said she isn’t treating her any differently in the scouting report for the game.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

“They’re just a part of the personnel of the other team now. Do we want to win? Absolutely,” Staley said. “I don’t want to win because it’s MiLaysia Fulwiley, I want to win because we got a chance to win the SEC. We got a chance to keep a number one seed on Selection Sunday night. It’s all of those things.”

While Saturday marks the latest matchup of Staley and a former player, it is far from the first. South Carolina’s most recent game against Tennessee marked former guard Talaysia Cooper’s first game at Colonial Life Arena since transferring to the Lady Vols in 2024.

Regardless of its importance, it was still the first game Staley saw her former guard on the opposing scout.

“She’s pretty similar to what she’s been doing,” Staley said. “She’s great in transition, can hit the three, get to the basket. I do think she’s putting a little more heat on the ball handler.”

Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points per game during her sophomore season at South Carolina, along with 2.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 18.9 minutes per game. With the Tigers this season, she averages 13.4 points alongside 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.2 steals in 21.6 minutes.

While she averages career highs in most stats, the main consistent has been her role with the team. Over her 77 games with South Carolina, Fulwiley started only three times. With LSU, Fulwiley has one start in 25 appearances.

“Just looking like a junior, when things start to come together for them,” Staley said.

At the end of the day, coaches and players want to win, regardless of who is on what team. Staley said coaches are paid to improve players, and it is great to see Fulwiley improving at LSU.

“We’re not putting anything extra, we’re not doing anything to her that is outside the norm,” Staley said. “We’re going to play the game.”