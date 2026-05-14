South Carolina women's basketball: Former staff member gets new coaching job

Former South Carolina staff member Chloe Rice has a new job. Rice has joined the staff at Loyola Chicago.

Rice joins first-year coach Morgan Paige, the former associate head coach at Kansas, who was named head coach of Loyola University Chicago women’s basketball in April.

“I’m extremely grateful to join this staff and university,” Rice said in a statement released by the team. “I want to thank Coach Paige and the athletic department for this incredible opportunity. I’m excited to continue growing alongside them and to help carry on the great tradition of Loyola Ramblers basketball.”

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Rice spent last season as an assistant coach at Grand Canyon under former Gamecock assistant coach Winston Gandy. That was Rice’s first full-time assistant coaching job.

Rice was a graduate assistant at South Carolina from 2022 to 2024. She then spent the 2024-25 season as the assistant recruiting coordinator. South Carolina made the Final Four all three seasons when Rice was on staff, and went undefeated and won the national championship in 2024. She helped South Carolina sign the fourth-ranked recruiting class in 2025.

Before joining South Carolina, Rice played at Saint Louis and Bradley. She helped lead Bradley to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021 and was named team captain for the 2021-22 season. She earned Missouri Valley Conference Honor Roll recognition in 2021 and 2022.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Rice earned her bachelor’s degree in sports communication from Bradley and a master’s degree in sport and entertainment management at South Carolina.

Rice is newly married to former South Carolina long jumper Blair Brooks. They got married on the same day Loyola announced her hiring.