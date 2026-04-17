South Carolina women's basketball: Former top-ten recruit commits to the Gamecocks

Dawn Staley wanted to get more athletic at the guard position, and South Carolina landed Jordan Lee, one of the most athletic shooters in the transfer portal. On3’s Talia Goodman first reported the commitment.

A rising junior, Lee was the second-leading scorer for Texas last season, averaging 13.2 points along with 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Lee shot 34.8% from three last season and hit 38.9% as a freshman.

Lee was the Longhorns’ top three-point shooting threat and one of the best downhill drivers last season. Losing Lee was a big blow to the Longhorns, made worse by losing her to the rival Gamecocks.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

South Carolina heavily recruited Lee out of Saint Mary’s High in Stockton, CA. Lee also considered Stanford, Louisville, and Baylor.

Lee visited South Carolina on April 14, the same day as former Tennessee commit Oliviyah Edwards. She was expected to visit TCU later in the week. South Carolina has also hosted Virginia transfer Kymora Johnson.

After South Carolina’s loss to UCLA in the national championship game, Dawn Staley described her transfer targets.

“Obviously, we’ve got to add some guard play, definitely some lead guard play, some more athleticism in the guard department,” she said. “I think our front line is pretty good, especially the ones that are coming back from injury, coming back to our team. We’ve got to add some guard play.”

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

“Lead guard” can be interpreted in different ways, but Lee fits the description. She’s athletic, can shoot, create off the bounce, and distribute.

It helps that Lee has had some of the best games of her career against the Gamecocks. She led Texas with 16 points in the 2025 Final Four loss. Last season, Lee again led Texas with 19 points in the Thanksgiving win over South Carolina in Las Vegas.

She added 10 points in the January loss in Columbia, and then 12 points in the win in the SEC tournament championship game.

Lee gives South Carolina another shooter in addition to Tessa Johnson. They should space the floor for Joyce Edwards, Chloe Kitts, and the Gamecock bigs to operate in the paint.