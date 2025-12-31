South Carolina women's basketball: Four New Year's Resolutions for the Gamecocks

As 2025 comes to a close, we break down four New Year’s resolutions the Gamecocks should make for 2026.

Keep passing

South Carolina is averaging 92.9 points per game this season, which would be a program record. If the Gamecocks want to maintain this pace, they need to keep doing two essential things.

The first is to keep passing. SO far, they are playing unselfishly, sharing the ball, and making the extra pass.

South Carolina is averaging 20.1 assists per game, which would be the second-best average in program history and best of the Staley Era. The 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio would blow away the program record.

“Hitting the ‘one more’ is really important,” Agot Makeer said.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Keep Running

The second resolution should be to keep running. Dawn Staley confessed that the Gamecocks are playing a fast tempo because she doesn’t totally trust their half-court offense, but they are also pushing the pace because they are good at it.

South Carolina is averaging 27.1 fast break points per game. Joyce Edwards and Ta’Niya Latson have forged an elite open-court connection. Tessa Johnson is shooting 56% on transition threes. Makeer can turn defense into offense in a flash.

It’s not a coincidence that South Carolina officially did not have any fast-break points in its lone loss to Texas. They should resolve to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Rebound

Madina Okot averages 11.2 rebounds, seventh in the nation, and she is tied for the national lead in double-doubles.

But outside of Okot, the Gamecocks haven’t rebounded especially well this season. With Okot out against Penn State, South Carolina gave up 22 offensive rebounds and was outrebounded by eight. Going back to that loss, Texas was able to dominate the glass in the fourth quarter.

Staley has said in the past that rebounding is about effort and desire. South Carolina needs to resolve to rebound more consistently.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Defend

Similar to its rebounding, South Carolina’s defensive effort has ebbed and flowed this season.

There has been some good defense: holding Clemson to 37 points, Southern Cal to 52, and Texas to 66.

But there has been some pretty bad defense as well: giving up 77 to Louisville, the fourth quarter against Texas, and the first half against Providence.

Overall, South Carolina’s defense has gotten better since the beginning of the season. Hopefully, the first half against Providence was just a blip caused by the holiday break. But South Carolina should resolve to play more consistent defense.