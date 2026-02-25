South Carolina women's basketball: Four players prepare for Senior Night

South Carolina will honor four seniors on Thursday night. Look back at the careers of Maryam Dauda, Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, and Madina Okot.

Forward Chloe Kitts is also a senior, but she has missed the entire season with a torn ACL. Because she plans to return next season for her redshirt senior season, she is not expected to participate in Senior Night.

Forward Ashlyn Watkins, who sat out this season and would have been a senior, is expected to rejoin the team in May.

Maryam Dauda

Senior stats: 26 games, 2.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.7 bpg

South Carolina career stats: 60 games, 2.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.4 bpg

Overall career stats: 128 games (33 starts), 4.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.9 bpg, 0.6 apg

Bio: After a redshirt year and two seasons playing at Arkansas, Dauda transferred to South Carolina. She has been a role player and locker room leader. Dauda has already graduated with a degree in services management and a minor in economics and is pursuing a master’s degree in retail innovation. With no disrespect intended to her basketball career, Dauda’s future is off the court.

Highlights: In the 2025 SEC Tournament semifinals, Dauda outplayed Oklahoma’s All-SEC post Raegan Beers, helping the Gamecocks advance to the final. She had a clutch block and clutch rebound against LSU that led to her being South Carolina’s first post off the bench.

Dauda is one of the sweetest young ladies you would ever have the pleasure of meeting.

Awards/records: 2025 National Runner-Up; 2025, 2026 SEC Regular Season Champion; 2025 SEC Tournament Champion;

Raven Johnson

Senior stats: 29 games (29 starts), 9.8 ppg, 5.4 apg, 4.2 rpg, 1.7 spg

Career stats: 143 games (106 starts), 6.5 ppg, 4.0 apg, 3.2 rpg, 1.5 spg

Bio: Johnson participated in Senior Day last year, so she could be with her classmates Bree Hall and Sania Feagin (Johnson redshirted her first season due to a torn ACL suffered in her second game). She’ll be honored again this season for her real senior season. The consummate point guard, even though Johnson didn’t become a full-time starter until her sophomore season, she has been PG1 since midway through her redshirt freshman campaign.

Highlights: Johnson has had her lows, but they are far outnumbered by her successes. In her four seasons, South Carolina has gone 136-7. Johnson made her first big statement as a freshman at UConn when she had 14 points and seven assists to help South Carolina pull away in the second half. A month later, when nominal starter Kierra Fletcher was injured, Johnson played 39 minutes in the SEC Championship game against Tennessee. Even in the national semifinal loss, best remembered for what she didn’t do, Johnson scored 13 points on 3-6 shooting from three to keep South Carolina close.

Johnson captained the ship on South Carolina’s undefeated 2024 national championship team. Her steal and layup against Caitlin Clark in the waning seconds of the first half of the title game is one of the iconic plays in program history.

Johnson’s senior season has been her best, both statistically and intangibly. She regularly flirts with triple-doubles, although she is still chasing her first. Johnson has scored when needed, such as back-to-back 17-point outings to start SEC play, or her career-high 19 points at LSU. In close games, Dawn Staley puts the ball in Johnson’s hands and trusts her to make the right play. She usually does.

Awards/records: 2022 and 2024 National Champion; 2023 Final Four; 2025 National Runner-Up; 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 SEC Regular Season Champion; 2023, 2024, 2025 SEC Tournament Champion; 2023 SEC All-Freshman; 2024 All-SEC second team; 2025 SEC All-Defensive team; Fourth on South Carolina’s career assists list; First in career Assist-to-Turnover Ratio; 17 assists against Clemson in 2023 is the second most in a game in program history;

Ta’Niya Latson

Senior stats: 24 games (24 starts), 14.8 ppg, 3.4 apg, 3.0 rpg, 1.9 spg

Career stats: 117 games (117 starts), 20.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.8 apg, 1.8 spg

Bio: Despite winning a national championship with her future teammate Raven Johnson in high school, Latson was under-recruited. She proved everyone wrong, immediately becoming one of the country’s best scorers as a freshman at Florida State. Latson led the nation in scoring as a junior, but decided to transfer. She reunited with Johnson, hoping to compete for a championship and be better prepared for the WNBA. Her scoring has gone down, but her efficiency and defense have improved significantly.

Highlights: Despite battling ankle and knee injuries all season, Latson is second on the team in scoring. Latson tied the game with two free throws against Texas in Las Vegas. She began the season as mostly a scorer, but she has become a defensive playmaker in February. She scored 21 points and played great defense in wins over Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

Awards/records: 2026 SEC Regular Season Champion; 2025 led the nation in scoring; 2023 led the ACC in scoring; 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year; 2023 USBWA Freshman of the Year; 2023 All-ACC First Team; 2024 All-ACC First Team; 2025 All-ACC First Team; 2025 AP All-America Second Team; 2025 USBWA All-America Second Team; 2025 Wooden All-American; NCAA’s leading active scorer;

Madina Okot

Senior stats: 28 games (25 starts), 13.4 points, 10.6 rpg, 1.7 bpg, 1.4 spg

Career stats: 62 games (59 starts), 12.2 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.4 bpg, 1.4 spg

Bio: Okot played two seasons in Kenya while waiting for her visa to be approved. Once cleared, Okot played at Mississippi State for what the NCAA called her junior season. Last offseason, South Carolina needed a dominant post player for this season, and Okot wanted a program that could prepare her for the WNBA. Both sides got more than they hoped for.

Highlights: Scored six straight points in the closing minutes to lead South Carolina to a come-from-behind win at Louisville; Scored a career-high 27 points at FGCU; Hit a three-pointer to break open a tight game against Texas; Grabbed 17 rebounds and made a jumper and two free throws in the final minute to beat LSU; went 3-3 from three against Ole Miss, becoming the tallest SEC player in the last quarter-century with three three-pointers in a game;

Awards/records: 2026 SEC Regular Season Champion; 2025 SEC field goal percentage leader; 2026 SEC rebounding leader; 18 double-doubles in 2025-26 rank 10th for a season in program history;