South Carolina women's basketball: Friday Feelings

It’s Friday, which means it’s time to check in on how I’m feeling about the last week of women’s basketball.

What I didn’t like: Shot selection, Southern Cal in the fourth quarter

What I’m not sure of: the Big 12, the ACC,

What I liked: Duke, conference upsets, the SEC

Conference Upsets

We’re in that tricky stage of conference play, especially in the SEC, where it can be hard to tell if an upset happened because the underdog is better than we thought, the favorite is worse than we thought, or it was just a fluke.

Kentucky has been on both ends, beating LSU but losing to Alabama. NC State was surging until it lost to Clemson without Zam Jones. Oregon has revived the spirit of Pac-12 After Dark with its games against Michigan and Southern Cal.

After South Carolina’s unimpressive win at Florida, I said that there are no bad road wins in conference play. Texas Tech, Duke, and Iowa all agree.

ACC/Big 12

It was an interesting week in both conferences. The Big 12 is somewhat (in)famous for canibalizing itself, and it might be happening again this season.

Baylor beat Iowa State on Sunday, but then barely beat a bad Colorado. Without Addy Brown, Iowa State then lost at Cincinnati. Texas Tech needed a fourth-quarter comeback to escape West Virginia. Arizona upset BYU.

Is the Big 12 that deep? Or are the top teams that unreliable?

The ACC had an awful first month of the season, highlighted by Duke crashing out of the top 25. But the ACC has turned things around recently, highlighted by Duke’s seven-game winning streak.

Along with Duke, Louisville has climbed into the top ten and looks like the favorite to win the league. Before the loss at Clemson, NC State was playing like a top-25 team again.

But, like the Big 12, there’s some uncertainty. Have these teams really turned it around? Or are they just beating up on a bad conference?

Point guards

I spotlighted the importance of point guards earlier in the season, and it came up again this week

LSU lost its first two SEC games, and the lack of a point guard showed up both times. The Tigers had just 12 assists against Kentucky, the same number as Wildcats point guard Tonie Morgan had by herself. Then they committed 22 turnovers in the loss at Vanderbilt.

But that wasn’t the worst performance of the week.

Southern Cal led Oregon 66-59 at home with 3:40 left, and lost 71-66. With no real point guard, the Trojans just don’t get easy shots. Every possession is a one-on-one struggle, and they are prone to droughts.

No. 5 Oklahoma lost at home to no. 18 Ole Miss 74-69 on Thursday. Payton Verhulst had a bad game, with just two points on 1-14 shooting, but there was a more glaring issue in the box score. Raegan Beers had 15 points and 20 rebounds, and Aaliyah Chavez had 26 points. But Chavez shot just 7-22 and had seven turnovers and two assists. Beers shot 6-12.

Chavez is having an outstanding season and is on the short list for national freshman of the year, but her inexperience showed. In a close game, she took too many quick shots instead of getting the ball to Beers. She’ll learn.