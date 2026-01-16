South Carolina women's basketball: Friday Feels after a wild week

We had two different contenders for game of the year this week. Here’s my reaction in this week’s Friday Feels.

What I didn’t like: Iowa State without Addy Brown, injuries to key players

What I’m not sure about: The middle class

What I liked: South Carolina-Texas games, the SEC

South Carolina, Texas, and the SEC

South Carolina and Texas staged another epic bout on Thursday, their sixth game in 368 days. Familiarity hasn’t bred contempt, but it has bred … I don’t know the right word, but it isn’t pretty basketball.

The teams and coaches know each other so well that there aren’t many surprises. They are able to frequently disrupt each other’s sets, so the games have tended to come down to executing broken possessions. That’s probably why South Carolina, which likes to play fast and relies less on sets, has won four of the six games.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer made noise on Sunday when he complained that the Longhorns’ conference schedule was too hard and it wasn’t fair to Texas. I still haven’t been able to find the SEC team that has the easy conference schedule. The league is an absolute beast, and there are no easy games.

In the past week, then-winless Missouri battled no. 21 Alabama in a 74-63 loss, and winless Florida pushed no. 7 Kentucky 94-89, and three-loss Mississippi State nearly beat no. 7 Vanderbilt 89-84. Then, Auburn, the preseason pick to finish 15th, beat Alabama 58-54.

So, which ones are those easy games Schaefer thinks everyone but Texas is playing?

Other than Schaefer, who knew Texas couldn’t beat LSU and South Carolina because of the schedule, who would have predicted before the season that the standings would look like this:

The middle class and injuries

It seems like almost everyone has dealt with injuries to key players this season. The top teams have mostly been able to overcome them, but right now, we’re seeing a rash of injuries to key players on teams that are likely battling for 4 seeds in the NCAA tournament and the all-important home-court advantage.

Iowa State has lost four straight, but the last three (all to unranked foes) without Addy Brown. Brown averages 13.1 points and 9.0 rebounds.

Alabama, mentioned above, has played both games without Essence Cody. Cody was injured near the end of Alabama’s win over Kentucky, and it’s not hard to see how much the Crimson Tide misses its best frontcourt player.

Similarly, Southern Cal is without its best frontcourt player, Kennedy Smith. She has missed the last three games, and the Trojans are on a four-game losing streak.

Those are three of the most significant cases, but hardly the only ones. NC State lost a crucial game at Clemson when Zam Jones was out. Kentucky’s Teonni Key is out indefinitely with an elbow injury. Maryland has dealt with a slew of injuries. Baylor briefly lost Taliah Scott.

Women’s college basketball is starting to resemble the NFL, where they say the best ability is availability.

Big 12 Wednesdays

The Great 2021 Conference Realignment Reckoning lowkey gave women’s basketball fans an absolute gift.

As a result of all the various conference changes and TV rights deals, the Big 12 ended up putting all of its weekday women’s basketball games on Wednesday nights on ESPN+. If you exclude South Carolina games, I’ve probably watched more Big 12 basketball in the past two seasons than any other conference.

The ACC and especially the SEC produce more ranked matchups on Thursday nights, but Big 12 Wednesdays have almost become a spiritual successor to college football’s Pac-12 After Dark: utter, glorious, chaos.

Just look at this contender for game of the year from this past Wednesday:

PS: If you can stay awake, Oregon is also doing its part to keep the spirit of Pac-12 After Dark alive with reliably chaotic games.