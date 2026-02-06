South Carolina women's basketball: Friday Feels after the best night of the regular season

How am I feeling on this Friday? Pretty, pretty, pretty good. Thursday’s slate of games was probably the best single day of the regular season, and the games did not disappoint.

There were nine different games featuring a ranked team, with seven of the top ten teams in action. There were five games between ranked teams, including one between top-five opponents and another between the only undefeated teams in the ACC.

As if that weren’t enough, three of the five games between ranked teams were decided by one point. It was like a great day of March Madness in early February.

What I didn’t like: Tennessee’s crunch-time execution, Iowa, boring Big 12 Wednesday

What I’m not sure of: LSU, Kentucky, Maryland

What I liked: The SEC, North Carolina, Thursday night!

At this point, I usually cover three big topics from the last week. But with all the big games on Thursday night, I’m going to change things up. I’m going to cover a couple of takeaways from each of the nine ranked games on Thursday.

#3 South Carolina 88, Mississippi State 45

The banged-up Gamecocks needed a laugher so they could rest some players. Everyone played well, which is good for confidence. On the other hand, the Bulldogs began the week riding high off a win at Tennessee, but then lost at home to Missouri and nearly got doubled up by the Gamecocks. That’s not a good week for a bubble team.

#4 Texas 77, #5 LSU 64

Texas avenged one of its SEC losses and kept its long-shot SEC title hopes alive. LSU isn’t mathematically eliminated, but it would take a near-miracle to win the SEC. More troubling for the Tigers is how their guards melted down against the Longhorns’ pressure in the second half.

#17 Duke 59, #6 Louisville 58

Duke’s conference rebirth continues. This is a big win for the Blue Devils’ hope of securing a top 16 seed. For the Cardinals, it was a missed opportunity to solidify their case for a top-eight seed. Right now, they look like the class of the ACC and it would be a surprise if they don’t play a rematch for the ACC Tournament championship.

#7 Vanderbilt 84, #16 Kentucky 83

Vanderbilt needed this one after it lost consecutive games against South Carolina and Ole Miss last week. The Commodores look like contenders again, and Mikayla Blakes (37 points) looks like the best player in the SEC. Things are more complicated for the Wildcats, who played maybe their best game of the season and still fell to .500 in the SEC. Teonni Key has been magnificent since returning from, and the Wildcats hope that with her back, they will play like this more often.

#9 Ohio State 70, #25 Washington 60

The computers don’t think the Buckeyes are a top ten team, so they needed this one for their resume.

#19 Tennessee 82, Georgia 77 (OT)

Tennessee won the game, but I came away more impressed by Georgia than the Lady Vols. Tennessee’s inability to execute in clutch situations remains a huge liability. After a timeout, the Lady Vols fouled a three-point shooter up three with five seconds left. Then, after another timeout and with the game tied, the game-winning play was for all five players to stand still and chuck the ball at the rim. If Mia Woolfolk hadn’t fouled out at the end of the fourth quarter, Georgia probably would have won.

Minnesota 91, #10 Iowa 85

This was a huge win for Minnesota, whose previous claim to fame this season was being even worse than Tennessee at closing out a game. It’s a concerning loss for Iowa, which has now lost three straight since Taylor McCabe was lost for the season with a knee injury. She’s not coming back, so the Hawkeyes have to figure out a way to win without her, and soon.

#25 North Carolina 53, Clemson 44

This was a missed opportunity for Clemson, which led in the third quarter but shot just 27% and faded down the stretch. It was a good win for the Tar Heels, who, like their rival Blue Devils, started slow in the non-conference but are rounding into shape at the right time.

#21 Alabama 64, #13 Ole Miss 63

The last game of the night was a thriller. Clinging to a one-point lead, Alabama got two stops in the last 10 seconds to hold on. Ole Miss had been on a roll, with a win over Vanderbilt last week. This isn’t a bad loss, and wouldn’t have been for Alabama either. That’s just how deep the SEC is.