South Carolina women's basketball: Friday's schedule

The NCAA Tournament in Columbia technically got underway earlier this week with the First Four, but today is the first full day of the tournament. Here’s the schedule for Friday’s media events.

Throughout the day, updates will be posted on the GamecockCentral Women’s Basketball Forum.

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Press Conferences

The press conference sessions consist of three parts: a formal press conference with the head coach, a formal press conference with two players, and an open locker room with players.

(All times Eastern)

10:45-11:20 am – South Carolina

12:25-1:00 pm – Clemson

2:05-2:40 pm – Southern

3:45-4:20 pm – Southern Cal

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Practice

The first 15 minutes of each practice session are open to the media. All practices are closed to the public. The first 15 minutes typically consist of little more than stretching and some warmup drills (South Carolina almost always does a three-on-three fast break drill).

(All times Eastern)

11:30 am – South Carolina

1:10 pm – Clemson

2:50 pm – Southern

4:30 pm – Southern Cal