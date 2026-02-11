South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecock commit Jerzy Robinson named Naismith Trophy semifinalist

South Carolina commit Jerzy Robinson has been named a Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Girls’ High School Player of the Year Semifinalist.

The 10 Naismith semifinalists were announced on Tuesday, February 10. Robinson is a 6-1 guard from Sierra Canyon in California. She is a physical and versatile scorer who is a consensus top-five recruit in the 2026 class.

In January, Robinson became Sierra Canyon’s all-time leading scorer. She passed Southern Cal star Juju Watkins, the previous record-holder. Watkins went on to set the NCAA freshman scoring record.

Robinson has also been named a McDonald’s All-American and has been invited to the Nike Hoop Summit.

Robinson did not sign in the November signing period. She announced her commitment live on ESPN on December 23, 2025, wearing a garnet outfit with black Nikes, and her nails painted garnet, black, and white. Robinson picked South Carolina over LSU and UConn.

Robinson is the star of South Carolina’s 2026 recruiting class. Forward Alicia Tournebize enrolled early and joined the team in January. Forward Kaeli Wynn, who is also from California and best friends with Robinson, and post Kelsi Andrews of Florida are both top-20 recruits.

Wynn has missed all of her senior season with a knee injury. Andrews has also been limited by a preseason knee injury, but was still nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game.

In addition to Robinson, Addison Bjorn, Oliviyah Edwards, Maddyn Greenway, Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring, Kaleena Smith, Olivia Vukosa, Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, and McKenna Woliczko are semifinalists. Smith and Wilson-Manyacka are uncommitted juniors who are being recruited by South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have had two Naismith Trophy Girls’ High School Players of the Year in program history. Raven Johnson won the award in 2021, and A’ja Wilson earned the honor in 2014.

Wilson (2018) and Aliyah Boston (2022) both won the Naismith Trophy in college. They were also three-time finalists. Tiffany Mitchell was a two-time finalist. Shannon Johnson and Jocelyn Penn were also finalists.