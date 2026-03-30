South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecock commit Jerzy Robinson talks about being a McDonald's All-American

South Carolina commit Jerzy Robinson is participating in the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game this week in Phoenix. On Monday, Robinson talked about the experience and why she committed to South Carolina.

Tell us the experience of being named in a 2026 McDonald’s All-American.

I think it’s the biggest blessing. You know, we come out here to compete at the highest level, but ultimately to enjoy it. McDonald’s has put on an amazing event, so we’re just really rejoicing in the moment.

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What have you learned about some of the other ladies you are competing against?

On your high school team, you’re usually the best player. You know, you usually do a lot of the scoring, the passing and stuff like that, so just being able to play with great players, you know, maybe learn something from people around you. But ultimately, jelling and understanding at the next level, everybody’s a great player, so it’s a great beginning to, you know, our next college season.

Not only were you selected as a McDonald’s American, but you’re also selected as a McDonald’s All-American in your home state. What does that mean to you?

Yeah, absolutely, I would say it’s a divine intervention from the man above to be able to come back to my city and play in my hometown in front of my family, my support system. It’s the biggest honor. I’m super excited for it, and I’m really just rejoicing in it all. It’s been a long time since I’ve been back home, so I’m taking it all in, the heat and all.

You won MVP and a state championship here for Desert Vista. When you think back to those memories, what comes flashing back?

Man, I know we won by like, 20, 25 in the state championship. So it was just a lot of joy, a lot of excitement. My freshman year, I had a wonderful team. My starting five, my sisters for life, and, you know, just taking in that moment, being able to cut down the nets was something I’ll never forget.

You have the coaches from Mesquite High School leading the basketball team for the week. What’s that been like to play for them?

Yeah, absolutely. I’m just taking it all in. I actually never got to play against Mesquite, so I’m just pricking the coaches’ brains, you know. It’s a familiar feeling of being in Arizona, being around people you know. So I’m enjoying it all.

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Talk about one special moment in the McDonald’s process that people really don’t talk about that is special to you.

I think the ring ceremony. The little ceremony we had last night goes a little unnoticed because the big headline is the game. But really being able to sit there for a moment and realize, they talk about the family that (you join) that you’re a part of something special and so we all get a nice ring, it’s blinged out. It has our last names on it. Kate (Harpring) got to win the Wootten Award last night, which is amazing to see her win that. It’s just something that, it doesn’t necessarily (appear) on the front headlines of social media and stuff like that, but it was an amazing event last night.

When it comes to the conversations with Dawn Staley and picking the Gamecocks, what went into those conversations and your decision to pick South Carolina?

Really what led my recruiting processes was my faith in the Lord. I asked Him and I prayed for discernment and understanding. I fasted for a little bit, just to make that understanding clear. My visit was amazing. It was way better than I could have imagined, but I think super importantly was authenticity between me and Dawn. I told her my goals. I have, you know, the highest expectations out of myself, and you know, she maxed that out with me. She said, which was something I remember, she said, I’m only going to add to you, I’m not gonna take away. And so that was super big for me when picking a college. It’s all about fit. So, I’m ready to go play for a dog, like Dawn Staley.

What do you think your impact will be at South Carolina next year?

I think for me, it’s versatility. Just coming in and be able to do anything, you know, contribute in different ways other than what we all know and left to do, which is scoring. I think leadership is gonna be a big role for me as well. So just coming in and being a sponge, but also being myself when I step in there.

What should we expect tomorrow night at the McDonald’s American Game?

I think, you know, we get so caught up in competition and working and absolutely, we’re gonna handle our business, but really rejoicing in it and taking it all in, whether it be on the court, on the sideline, supporting our other teammates, but really just taking it in and having fun in, like you said, getting the W.