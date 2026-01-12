South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecock culture empowers teammates to help each other succeed

This season, South Carolina had to replace four starters and has dealt with seemingly constant injuries. A culture that empowers players to learn from each other has the Gamecocks poised for another Final Four run.

Support System

As players put up shots after practice, Raven Johnson’s presence was requested. It was New Year’s Eve, and the media wanted the senior to talk about the upcoming SEC season. Johnson agreed, and then wrapped her arm around Maddy McDaniel and cajoled/hugged/dragged the sophomore over to the media gaggle.

McDaniel’s nickname is “Mouse,” as in “Quiet as a.” But she’s getting more comfortable talking, and after the media session, Johnson patted McDaniel on the back and crowed, “Give it up for Maddy Mouse!”

Last season, it seemed like there was a dark cloud over the Gamecocks. Whether it was the pressure of trying to repeat 2023-24’s undefeated season, personal strife, or something else, was never clear. Whatever it was, it’s been all sunshine this season.

The players support each other loudly and proudly. When Madina Okot tied her career-high with 23 points at Louisville, Tessa Johnson said, “Now we need her to exceed (that).” When Joyce Edwards scored 34 points at USF, her second career-high in as many games, Okot said she needed 35.

“We’re such a close-knit team,” McDaniel said. “On and off the court, we’re there for each other. We just have that family bond, sister bond. It’s really good.”

Player-Coaches

South Carolina muddled through a sleepy first half against NC Central, and Ta’Niya Latson had been a non-factor. At the halftime buzzer, Chloe Kitts met Latson walking to the locker room and asked what was wrong. Why wasn’t Latson dominating against an overmatched opponent?

“Yeah, Chloe came up to me and was like, what’s going on?” Latson said. “I’m like, nah, I can’t go out there like that. I’ve got to turn it up.”

Latson exploded in the second half and finished with 32 points, the most points by a Gamecock in seven years.

About a month later, Latson was sidelined with a sprained ankle, and South Carolina was struggling at Florida. South Carolina’s young guards were getting flustered by Florida’s pressure.

At a timeout, Latson jumped off the bench and sprinted onto the court, bad ankle and all, to coach up her teammates and share what she was seeing.

“She’s just willing confidence into people. She knows the game really well. She’s a vet and she can score the ball. She’s telling us how to score the ball. It’s just little things like that,” Raven Johnson said after the game. “You need leadership like that, people that can see the game without being in the game. It helps the people that are in the game to see the basketball game from a different view.”

While Latson was out, Agot Makeer stepped into the starting lineup. It was a difficult assignment, not just because Makeer is a freshman. She had missed five games while in concussion protocol, and Latson suffered her injury in Makeer’s first half back on the court.

Makeer played well. She hadn’t wasted her time while she wasn’t playing; she had found a different way to get better.

“I saw a different perspective from the sidelines,” Makeer said. “Sitting next to Chloe and still getting confidence from the coaches and stuff helped a lot.”

Tessa Johnson jumped in.

“Unfortunately, she was on the sideline, but when she was on the sideline, she would ask questions and try and understand the game a little more,” Johnson said.

Kitts is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in October, but she has stayed extremely involved with the team. Dawn Staley calls Kitts “Coach Chloe,” but it’s the fact that she’s not a coach that gives Kitts more cachet.

“Chloe’s matured so much over the years,” Staley said. “I think, bottom line, she wants to win, and she wants to put our team in the best possible position to win, and that is giving conversations where they’re needed. It’s great when the information is coming from their peers. It’s probably something similar to what we’re saying as coaches. It’s just, you know, it’s taken a little bit differently when it’s their peers. So, I mean, however we need to do it, however, our players need to get better. Whoever’s voice they need to hear. I think it’s great, but it’s all coming from a place in which we want people to excel.”

The Little Things

The starting lineups had been announced, and the Gamecocks were walking back to the bench. Kitts led Alicia Tournebize, the French player who was in her first game with South Carolina, toward three chairs near the far end, and then pointed at one, clearly indicating, That’s yours.

It was a small gesture – Tournebize would have figured it out when hers was the only seat left – but that was the empathy Staley referred to.

Kitts was also a midseason enrollee, joining the Gamecocks in December of 2022. At the Final Four in Dallas at the end of that season, she talked about the awkwardness of not knowing little things like what to do on the bench.

“We were on the bench and we were supposed to stand up and give a high five, and I had no idea,” Kitts said. “That’s where it all started.”

For Staley, that is program culture at its best. It’s one thing to tell players to help each other out. But creating a culture where players actually feel comfortable giving or asking for help takes time.

“Here’s the thing: at some point in everybody’s career here, some teammate has helped them,” Staley said. “So, it’s just the way it is. You have bad days, or you’re the new person on the block, or whatever it is, you always feel indebted to give what you’ve been given. It’s been that type of culture for a long time, because everybody understands everybody’s really good at what they do. They’re really good players. We try to make sure that players are confident, even on bad days. Meaning just playing through things, because we’ve all been there. I think they show good empathy towards each other when it comes to that.”