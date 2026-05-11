South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecock rookies make their WNBA debuts

The WNBA season began this weekend, and all three of South Carolina’s draft picks made their debut. Here’s how each player did.

Raven Johnson, the highest of the draft picks, was the first to see the floor on Saturday. She was among the first group of subs for Indiana. A couple of minutes into her first appearance, Johnson drew a foul and made both free throws.

Johnson added her first basket later and also won her first career jump ball.

For at least one game, Johnson supplanted another former Gamecock, Tyasha Harris, in Indiana’s rotation. Harris only played four minutes in Indiana’s first game, missing her only shot attempt.

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Madina Okot was an early substitution for Atlanta as well. The Dream ran a play for Okot on her first possession, and she got her “Welcome to the WNBA” moment when her layup was blocked. Shortly after that, Okot got the ball in the post and backed down the defender for her first basket.

A couple of possessions later, Okot got the ball on a similar play to the one that got blocked. This time, she pump-faked to avoid the block and scored. She finished with eight points and four rebounds, making her one of the more productive rookies of the opening weekend.

Ta’Niya Latson did not make her debut until Sunday. She played two minutes in the second quarter and then the finall three minutes of a blowout. Latson was mostly playing point guard, but she did blow by Chennedy Carter for a layup to get her first career basket

The regular full weekly recap will begin next Monday. Until then, here’s a short recap of some other impressive Gamecocks.

Seattle was blown out in its season-opener on Friday, but Zia Cooke had a career game. She scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds, both career-highs. She was second on the Storm in both categories.

On Saturday, A’ja Wilson and the Aces were routed at home by Phoenix, the team they swept in the Finals last season. Before the game, they received their championship rings. The rings have an innovative ring-on-a-ring design where each ring contains a smaller ring that is easier to wear.

The concept is similar to South Carolina’s 2024 championship rings. Those rings had a top that unscrewed so that the top could be worn as a necklace.

Kamilla Cardoso, Aliyah Boston, and Allisha Gray each topped 20 points on Saturday. Cardoso had 22 points and 14 rebounds in 25 minutes in Chicago’s win at Portland. Boston finished with 23 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Gray scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, plus made the game-clinching block.

It only took a year, but Atlanta finally learned to play Te-Hina Paopao in the clutch. She made the game-winning basket for the Dream with 11 seconds left, and finished with six points, five rebounds, and four assists.

In Sunday’s nightcap, Laeticia Amihere chipped in 13 points, six rebounds, three blocks, and a career-high five assists.

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Stat lines:

Raven Johnson vs Dallas (107-014 loss): 12 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, steal

Raven Johnson showin' off the handles for her first @WNBA bucket 😤 pic.twitter.com/REbOyYbh97 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 9, 2026

Madina Okot vs Minnesota (91-90 win): 10 minutes, 8 points, 4 rebounds, steal

Madina Okot’s first WNBA bucket 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Ne0TxkL3Cm — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) May 10, 2026

Ta’Niya Latson vs Las Vegas (105-78 loss): 5 minutes, 2 points, rebound