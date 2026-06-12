South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecock roundtable

What is South Carolina’s biggest concern going into next season, and which freshman will have the biggest impact? We posed those questions to our women’s basketball writers to see what they think.

Chris Wellbaum, Kevin Miller, and Mingo Martin have years of experience covering the Gamecocks. In this recurring feature, they will answer pressing questions going into next season.

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What is your biggest concern going into the season?

Chris – The point guard position. South Carolina has experience and depth at every position except point guard, where it has neither. There is talent – Maddy McDaniel would have led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio had she been eligible last season, but she hasn’t run the show on her own yet.

McDaniel doesn’t have a safety net, either. Nobody else on the roster has played more than spot minutes at the position in college. If the season goes sideways, it will be because of issues at point guard.

Kevin – I will echo Welly’s concern for the point guard position. In 90% of the team’s games, it won’t matter because of South Carolina’s overwhelming talent, but there will come a point in the 2026-2027 campaign when the spot is truly tested. The Gamecocks don’t have a proven starter, and they don’t have anyone on the roster who is a natural point guard beyond Maddy McDaniel. There is a reason why USC hosted a major transfer point guard earlier this offseason.

There is a world in which Mouse steps up into her new role and performs very well. She is lightning-quick, has a decent handle, and is competitive on both ends of the floor. The tools are there, and she isn’t without experience.

I am also intrigued to see how much Agot Makeer might play on the ball. Though not a “traditional point guard,” she played the position some in high school and had five games against power conference opponents in which she dished out at least three assists, despite operating as a third or fourth creator in a lot of her minutes.

Mingo – I’ll be the third one to say it: it’s the point guard position. It’s not that I don’t believe in McDaniel, but there’s nobody behind her at the position. McDaniel is the sole show-runner in that position in 2026-27.

I think to achieve expectations, South Carolina is gonna have to look to unconventional point guard play to share the load with the young starter. Dawn Staley may not like having Joyce run point, but I’d expect to see more of it next season.

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Which freshman makes the biggest impact this season?

Chris – I don’t think any of the freshmen will have a huge role, but Jerzy Robinson will have the biggest. She isn’t your typical 18-year-old freshman. Robinson has been training like a pro for half her life, and she has the most college-ready game. She is a guard who can score in the post, something none of the Gamecocks’ other guards can do, and the ability to give opponents different looks will earn her playing time.

Kevin – Barring something unforeseen, Jerzy Robinson is the clear answer here. She is strong, athletic, and unafraid, three traits that will allow her to put the ball in the basket against most collegiate defenders when things are going well for her. Robinson will have to be efficient to carry a consistent role, but the pathway exists for her. Oliviyah Edwards is a wildcard here with her length and athleticism, but the frontcourt is so crowded that it probably won’t happen immediately.

Mingo – It’s Jerzy Robinson (AKA the latest product of the Penny Hardaway factory).