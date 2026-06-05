South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks and Blue Devils to meet in SEC/ACC Challenge

South Carolina will play at Duke as part of this year’s SEC/ACC Challenge, ESPN announced on Friday.

The game is scheduled for Thursday, December 3 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC. Tipoff time and television information will be announced later. South Carolina is 3-0 in the SEC/ACC Challenge, with wins over Louisville (2025), Duke (2024), and North Carolina (2023).

The Gamecocks and Blue Devils have been frequent opponents over the past decade plus, and South Carolina leads the all-time series 9-2, including six consecutive wins. South Carolina last played at Duke in 2023. The Gamecocks won that game 77-61.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Last season, South Carolina beat Duke 83-66 at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas. Two seasons ago, the teams met twice.

South Carolina beat Duke 81-70 in Columbia in December. That game, which was part of the SEC/ACC Challenge, was not as close as the final score, but the rematch in the Elite Eight in Birmingham was a nailbiter. Chloe Kitts knocked down a pair of free throws with five seconds left to clinch a 54-50 win.

There are now four games for which the opponent and date are already scheduled:

November 2 vs Maryland in Paris

November 15 vs Southern Cal in Greenville, SC

November 24 vs UConn in Uncasville, CT

December 3 at Duke

South Carolina has also announced that it will play North Carolina in Charlotte at the Ally Tipoff. The date for the game has not yet been announced, but the previous Ally Tipoffs have been in the first week or two of the season.

South Carolina also has its annual rivalry game at Clemson.

Last November, Dawn Staley confirmed that South Carolina would return to the Players Era Championship for the next two seasons. Last season, the event consisted of two games. But the rumor in Las Vegas during the event was that it would expand to at least three games next season, and possibly add additional teams.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

The Players Era Championship organizers have announced teams, dates, and broadcast information for the 2026 men’s event, along with a new volleyball event, but not the women’s event.

FGCU is contracted to play a return game in Columbia this season, despite initial statements that last season’s game was a stand-alone. South Carolina is also contracted to play at Providence as a return for last season’s game.

South Carolina owes Penn State and Grand Canyon return games for last season’s games in Columbia. The return games are supposed to occur during the 2027-28 season.

Last year, the ACC/SEC Challenge matchups and SEC conference opponents were announced in June.

We can make an educated guess on 15 of the 16 conference games. We don’t know who South Carolina’s home-and-home opponent will be, except that it won’t be Alabama or Texas, who were the home-and-home opponents the last two seasons.

Based on alternating schedules, the road opponents should be Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, and Vanderbilt.

The home opponents should be Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. Alabama should also be a home opponent because they hosted South Carolina in 2025, then played home-and-home last season.