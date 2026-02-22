South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks blow out Ole Miss to clinch the SEC regular-season title

Joyce Edwards had 21 points, and Madina Okot notched a double-double to help South Carolina clinch its 10th SEC regular-season title with an 85-48 win over Ole Miss.

Ole Miss kept the game close for the first quarter, but then it was all South Carolina. Playing its fourth game in eight days, Ole Miss was already running on fumes, and soon the tank was completely empty.

South Carolina held Ole Miss to just nine points in both the second and third quarters. Ole Miss shot just 6-34 (17.6%) during that 20-minute span, and committed 10 turnovers that led to 15 Gamecock points.

Ole Miss went seven minutes without a basket in the second quarter and five minutes without a basket in the third quarter. South Carolina had a 12-2 run in the second to take control, and then a 15-3 run in the third to make it a blowout.

Ole Miss star Cotie McMahon was a non-factor. She entered the game averaging 20.7 points, but finished Sunday with just two points on 0-9 shooting. McMahon did have six assists and two rebounds, but sat the entire fourth quarter as Yolett McPhee-McCuin rested her exhausted starters.

This story will be updated…