South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks commits nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game

Two members of South Carolina’s 2026 recruiting class have been nominated for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game.

California guard Jerzy Robinson has been nominated for the West team. Florida post Kelsi Andrews has been nominated for the East team.

Over 400 players have been nominated. The 24 McDonald’s All-Americans will be announced in approximately two weeks.

Robinson is a consensus top-five player in the class, and she was recently named to the Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year Midseason Team.

Last week, Robinson also became the all-time leading scorer at Sierra Canyon High School, passing Juju Watkins. Robinson now has 2,355 career points, passing Watkins’ 2,322 points, for the record.

Watkins went on to set the NCAA freshman scoring record and has averaged 25.6 points in her career, the sixth-highest mark in NCAA history.

Andrews missed the beginning of the season after suffering a knee injury he has recently returned to the court.

Last season, Andrews had 12 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks in IMG’s 80-78 win over Montverde at the Chipotle Nationals. That Montverde team featured Gamecock freshman Agot Makeer and Saniyah Hall, the top-ranked prospect in the 2026 class.

Andrews also has a pair of gold medals from playing with USA Basketball. She averaged 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a team-high 1.7 blocks at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16

South Carolina signed four players in the 2026 class. In addition to Robinson and Andrews, the Gamecocks signed wing Kaeli Wynn of Mater Dei in Los Angeles, CA. Wynn has not played this season due to an injury she originally suffered at the end of last season. As a result, she was not nominated for the McDonald’s All-American team.

The fourth member of South Carolina’s signing class is also the first to arrive. 6-7 French forward Alicia Tournebize committed to South Carolina on December 22 and joined the Gamecocks on January 1.

South Carolina has eight McDonald’s All-Americans on this season’s team. The four players who are not McDonald’s All-Americans were not eligible. Chloe Kitts and Adhel Tac enrolled early, before the end of their senior seasons, and were not eligible. Madina Okot and Tournebize were international players and therefore not eligible.

Under Dawn Staley, South Carolina has signed 22 McDonald’s All-Americans, and Staley has coached a total of 29 McDonald’s All-Americans.