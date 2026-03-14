South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks confirmed as top 16 host

It isn’t a surprise, but now it is official: South Carolina will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Beginning this year, the top 16 teams (but not seeds) are announced ahead of the full bracket. This gives teams an additional day to prepare to host.

The full bracket with seeds will still be announced on Selection Sunday. The bracket will be revealed at 8:00 ET on ESPN.

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The top 16 teams, in alphabetical order, are: Duke, Iowa, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, TCU, Texas, UCLA, UConn, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.

Five SEC teams are in the top 16.

South Carolina won the SEC regular-season championship, but Texas claimed the SEC’s automatic bid by winning the SEC Tournament. Technically, South Carolina was not officially in the tournament until the top 16 announcement on Saturday.

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This will be South Carolina’s 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance (South Carolina also qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2020, but it was canceled). South Carolina has appeared in 14 consecutive tournaments, a streak that began in 2012.

South Carolina has been a top 16 seed for 13 consecutive seasons and 16 times overall. South Carolina is expected to be a one seed when the seeds are announced on Sunday. It will be South Carolina’s sixth consecutive one seed, 10th overall, and tenth in 12 seasons.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament will be played on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21.