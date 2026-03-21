South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks dominate Southern to advance to the second round

South Carolina dominated the beginning of each half to cruise to a 103-34 win over Southern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The 69-point margin of victory is the largest in an NCAA Tournament game in program history.

Joyce Edwards scored the first four points of the game, and South Carolina began the first quarter on a 15-0 run. Southern didn’t score its first basket until 4:25 remained in the frame, and the Gamecocks led 19-6 going into the second quarter.

South Carolina stretched the lead to 25 at halftime and then dropped the hammer.

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Madina Okot hit a three-pointer to start the third quarter and then made a layup, and South Carolina was off and running.

The Gamecocks scored the first 20 points of the third quarter and outscored Southern 32-2. In the frame, South Carolina shot 13-21 and 3-5 from three, while holding Southern without a field goal (0-14).

Maddy McDaniel was a game-day scratch for the Gamecocks due to illness. That meant South Carolina only had nine active players, and Dawn Staley couldn’t rest the starters even if she wanted to. The result was multiple career bests.

Joyce Edwards scored 27 points on 11-14 shooting to lead all scorers.

This story will be updated…