South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks dominate Trojans to advance to the Sweet 16

For the second time this season, South Carolina is the real SC. The Gamecocks routed Southern Cal in a 101-61 landslide to advance to the Sweet 16.

Two days after sprinting out to a 15-0 lead against #16 seed Southern, South Carolina had an almost identical start against Southern Cal. The Gamecocks outscored the Trojans 13-0 over the first 5:47 of the game as Southern Cal coach Lindsay Gottlieb futilely tried to find some sort of spark.

The Gamecocks pounded the ball inside, taking advantage of the smaller Trojans. Southern Cal doesn’t have a starter over 6-2, and just one rotation player over 6-3.

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South Carolina’s front line of 6-6 Madina Okot and 6-3 Joyce Edwards scored the first eight points of the game, and South Carolina grabbed nine of the first 10 rebounds.

South Carolina led 26-8 after the first quarter. Southern Cal cut the lead to 33-18 midway through the second quarter, creating a glimmer of hope. Then South Carolina dropped the hammer.

The Gamecocks finished the half on an 18-3 run to take a 51-21 halftime lead. By the break, Okot already had a double-double, and Edwards had 14 points, while the Trojans had more turnovers (15) than baskets (9-27).

South Carolina cruised in the second half, leading by as much as 46. Southern Cal never made any kind of run.

Edwards finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in just 27 minutes. She was 8-12 from the floor and 7-10 from the line.

Okot finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds, and three assists. She went 5-6 from the floor and 4-4 from the line. Okot also had 15 rebounds in the first game against Southern Cal.

But the unexpected star of the game was Agot Makeer. Makeer played 26 minutes, scoring 15 points with a career-high four steals, three assists, two rebounds, and a block.

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Makeer’s scoring output was secondary to her defense. Dawn Staley used the lanky 61 Makeer as the defensive stopper on Southern Cal’s equally lanky 6-1 star, Jazzy Davidson. Davidson finished with 16 points on 5-15 shooting and committed three turnovers.

This story will be updated…