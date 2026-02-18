South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks expect to get one key reserve back against Alabama

South Carolina expects to get one of its key reserves back against Alabama, but another remains out.

Maddy McDaniel and Adhel Tac each missed the LSU game with left leg injuries. McDaniel warmed up but did not play, while Tac spent the entire game in sweats with a boot on her left foot.

McDaniel practiced on Wednesday and is expected to play.

“Yes, she practiced so she’s good,” Dawn Staley said.

Tac was still in a boot and wearing sweats during the portion of practice open to the media. As usual, Staley refused to get specific about Tac’s injury.

“Lower leg injury,” she said. “Day-to-day.”

Both injuries first popped up a week ago. McDaniel was a late scratch against Tennessee. She was not on the initial availability report, but then popped up as out on the game day report. McDaniel had a boot on her left foot during the Tennessee game.

McDaniel is averaging 4.5 points and a hair under 3.0 assists. She has committed just 12 turnovers this season, giving her an assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.2.

Tac did not play against Tennessee, but that was due to matchups, not injuries. She was in uniform and available.

Tac has appeared in 23 games this season with three starts. She is averaging 3.1 points and 3.4 rebounds.

The injuries to McDaniel and Tac are the latest in an injury-plagued season for South Carolina. The Gamecocks have had their full roster at the start of just nine of 27 games, and finished just six games with a full roster.

That doesn’t count Chloe Kitts, who was lost for the season in October with a torn ACL. McDaniel, Makeer, Latson, Madina Okot, Tessa Johnson, and Tac have each missed at least one game due to injury or illness.

In total, South Carolina players have missed 53 games due to injury, suspension, or acclimation.

The official availability report will be released shortly after 8:00 ET on Wednesday night.