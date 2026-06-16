South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks get their SEC home and away opponents

South Carolina’s schedule continues to take shape as the SEC announced the conference matchups for the 2026-27 season on Tuesday.

Oklahoma will be South Carolina’s home-and-home matchup this season. The teams also met twice last season. The Sooners gave the SEC champion Gamecocks their only regular-season conference loss, but the Gamecocks got revenge in the Sweet 16.

Based on alternating schedules, South Carolina’s home opponents are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, and Texas A&M.

The road opponents are Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, and Vanderbilt.

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The SEC season will begin on December 31, but dates and tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

The current scheduling format began in the 2024-25 season when Oklahoma and Texas joined the SEC. Each team plays every other team once, and one team in a home-and-home series. In the first two seasons, South Carolina’s home-and-home opponents were Texas in 2025 and Alabama last season.

The other 14 opponents alternate home and away each season, so we could anticipate the home and away games.

South Carolina’s non-conference schedule is also taking shape. There are four games for which the opponent and date are already scheduled:

November 2 vs Maryland in Paris

November 15 vs Southern Cal in Greenville, SC

November 24 vs UConn in Uncasville, CT

December 3 at Duke

South Carolina has also announced that it will play North Carolina in Charlotte at the Ally Tipoff. The date for the game has not yet been announced, but the previous Ally Tipoffs have been in the first week or two of the season.

South Carolina also has its annual rivalry game at Clemson.

Last November, Dawn Staley confirmed that South Carolina would return to the Players Era Championship for the next two seasons. Last season, the event consisted of two games. But the rumor in Las Vegas during the event was that it would expand to at least three games next season, and possibly add additional teams.

The Players Era Championship organizers have announced teams, dates, and broadcast information for the 2026 men’s event, along with a new volleyball event, but not the women’s event.

FGCU is contracted to play a return game in Columbia this season, despite initial statements that last season’s game was a stand-alone. South Carolina is also contracted to play at Providence as a return for last season’s game.

South Carolina owes Penn State and Grand Canyon return games for last season’s games in Columbia. The return games are supposed to occur during the 2027-28 season.