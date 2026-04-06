South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks have to regroup again

On South Carolina’s first possession of the national championship game against UCLA, Madina Okot missed an open three-pointer. Tessa Johnson grabbed the offensive rebound but missed a wide-open layup. Raven Johnson controlled that offensive rebound and then Ta’Niya Latson found Okot underneath for a layup.

South Carolina shot 33.3% on its first possession. That was the Gamecocks’ highest shooting percentage of the entire game.

A lot went wrong on Sunday afternoon, but when you shoot 29% (boosted by 6-13 shooting in garbage time), none of the other stuff really matters.

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“Just we weren’t hitting, and they were hitting shots,” Maddy McDaniel said in the locker room after the game.

The Gamecocks missed everything. They were 9-21 on layups and 2-15 from three. The box score doesn’t include numbers for midrange jumpers, but rest assured, they missed those, too.

After an emotionally and physically draining win over UConn on Friday, South Carolina said all the right things. Joyce Edwards stopped the postgame locker room celebration to remind them that they had another game. They brought up the losses to Oklahoma and Texas that followed big wins as proof that they’d learned their lessons about letdowns.

“I felt like we were ready. We knew we wanted it. But I guess we didn’t show it out there as much as we thought we wanted it,” Tessa Johnson said. “We were prepared, but it just seemed like they were getting — I mean, they out-rebounded us by how much? (12) A whole bunch, yeah. We knew that they could rebound and we still didn’t box out or go for the rebounds, do the extra plays and stuff like that.”

South Carolina lost in the national championship last year, too. After that game, it was clear that the Gamecocks needed more perimeter scoring and a dominant big, so they brought in Ta’Niya Latson and Madina Okot to fill those roles.

But all season, it was one step forward and one step back. South Carolina added Latson and Okot, but then lost Ashlyn Watkins, who sat out the season to rehab her knee, and Chloe Kitts, who tore her ACL at the beginning of October. Now depth was an issue.

The Gamecocks brought in Alicia Tournebize in January to help offset the loss of Kitts, but then Adhel Tac got hurt in early February and did not play again this season. Latson, Maddy McDaniel, and Makeer each endured minor injuries throughout the year.

By the Final Four, depth was once again an issue. Dawn Staley only trusted one bench player, Makeer, to play more than 16 minutes in either game.

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The days of South Carolina platooning players and going 10 or 11 deep like they did in 2024 are probably over. Because of NIL and revenue sharing, every player costs money, and you can’t afford to pay good players to play 10 minutes per game.

Staley has said her ideal roster size is 13 players. But South Carolina lost 81 player games for various reasons and got by with just 10 players for the last two months. In the last two losses, to Texas in the SEC Tournament and UCLA on Sunday, the opponent was deeper.

“You could tell. Shots were short. I thought we didn’t really do a good job at making extra passes, like the things we were doing probably worked for other teams, but other teams didn’t have a 6-7 (post),” Staley said. “You have to navigate differently. You can’t go in there thinking you can score over her or through her, so sometimes you have to go in there and draw and kick, maybe draw and kick another time. We actually wanted to do that. We took the first shot available. Sometimes that shot didn’t go in. A lot of times that shot didn’t go in. We weren’t creating extra possessions offensive rebounding. Things we do a lot. The things we built our success on weren’t happening for us tonight. And UCLA made us pay for it.”

It wasn’t supposed to end this way. The Gamecocks were supposed to send Raven Johnson and Latson, the former high school teammates, out on top. They were supposed to claim their spot on the mountaintop after dispatching UConn amid Geno Auriemma’s very public meltdown.

Instead, they are in the same place they were 364 days earlier. A flawed roster got to the final day of the season, then was outclassed. It’s an enviable position to be in, where a national runner-up finish is considered disappointing. But that’s where Staley has positioned South Carolina.

They have to identify how current players can get better over the summer and contribute more next season. Staley and the staff have reinforcements coming from high school, but first they have to make sure the players they want to keep are staying, and then find more help in the transfer portal.

“We feel the pressure anytime we lose a basketball game. I mean, everyone goes crazy when we lose one basketball game. It’s hard out here, it really is hard in our sport. So, I mean, we do feel the pressure. We’re used to winning and we’re used to winning at a pretty high clip. How long you sustain that? We don’t know. We just try to wake up every day and just be better than we were the day before. To get here is hard. To win here is harder, right? We just have to keep getting here and make adjustments when we don’t win. Obviously, we got smacked today. We got to figure out how we smack back and put ourselves in the position where we’re hoisting the trophy at the end of the day.”