South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks hold on to beat Kentucky

South Carolina withstood a tenacious fourth-quarter rally by Kentucky to survive with a 60-65 win.

South Carolina led by 13 points going into the fourth quarter, but scored just six points on 3-16 shooting and nearly blew the lead. Up two with less than a minute to play, South Carolina got a stop and forced a jump ball with 6.6 seconds left.

The Gamecocks had the possession arrow, and Dawn Staley called a timeout to set up an inbounds play. Kentucky only had one team foul, but had to foul to extend the game. Ater two successful inbounds plays, Tessa Johnson ran Clara Strack and Asia Boone into each other to get the ball, and found Madina Okot wide open inside to clinch the win.

With nothing tangible at stake, South Carolina played like a team whose focus ebbed and flowed.

The Gamecocks committed five turnovers in just over three minutes in the first quarter. Then they went on an 18-4 run that extended into the second quarter.

South Carolina built its biggest lead of the game, 33-19, with 3:45 left in the first half, but seemed to relax. Kentucky scored the next 11 points, and South Carolina went over five minutes before hitting its next basket.

With 6:42 left in the third quarter, Asia Boone hit her third three-pointer to tie the game at 37. Madina Okot made the next two baskets to spark a 17-4 South Carolina run. That seemingly put South Carolina in control going into the fourth quarter, but once again Kentucky mounted a comeback.

