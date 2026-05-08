South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks in the WNBA - Season preview

The WNBA’s 30th season tips off on Friday night, and a program-record 12 former Gamecocks are on opening day rosters.

South Carolina’s 12 players are the second most of any program, trailing only UConn (16). UCLA (11) and Notre Dame (10) are the only other programs with double-digit players. It tops the program record of 10 players, set last year.

Nine of South Carolina’s 12 players have entered the league in the last five seasons, the most of any program. South Carolina makes up nearly a third of the SEC players in the WNBA (37) and more than twice as many as the program with the second-most (five, Tennessee).

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Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray

#15, Guard, 6-0, 9 years

Madina Okot

#11, Center, 6-6, Rookie

Te-Hina Paopao

#2, Guard, 5-9, 1 year

All three Gamecocks should be major players for the Dream this season.

This week:

Saturday, May 9 at Minnesota (8:00 ET, League Pass)

Tuesday, May 12 at Dallas (8:00 ET, League Pass)

Sunday, May 17 vs Las Vegas (1:30 ET, NBC/Peacock)

Chicago Sky

Kamilla Cardoso

#10, Center, 6-7, 2 years

Chicago is going to try to build around Cardoso. Is that a blessing or a curse, coming from such a dysfunctional franchise?

This week:

Saturday, May 9 at Portland (8:00 ET, NBA TV)

Wednesday, May 13 at Golden State (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Friday, May 15 at Phoenix (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Sunday, May 17 at Minnesota (7:00 ET, League Pass)

Golden State Valkyries

Laeticia Amihere

#3, Forward, 6-3, 3 years

Amihere played well for the Valkyries last season, but they only offered her a non-guaranteed training camp contract to come back. She beat the odds and made the team again.

This week:

Friday, May 8 at Seattle (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Sunday, May 10 vs Phoenix (8:30 ET, League Pass)

Wednesday, May 13 vs Chicago (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Indiana Fever

Aliyah Boston

#7, Center, 6-5, 3 years

Tyasha Harris

#52, Guard, 5-10, 6 years

Raven Johnson

#3, Guard, 5-8, Rookie

There was a little nervousness on cutdown day because Johnson and Harris play the same role, so it was possible Indiana might decide it didn’t need both. But all three Gamecocks made the team and should have significant roles.

This week:

Saturday, May 9 vs Dallas (1:00 ET, ABC)

Wednesday, May 13 at Los Angeles (10:30 ET, USA)

Friday, May 15 vs Washington (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Sunday, May 17 vs Seattle (6:00 ET, Peacock)

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Las Vegas Aces

A’ja Wilson

#22, Center, 6-4, 8 years

It’s hard to think of things to write about Wilson. Can she make it three consecutive MVP awards?

This week:

Saturday, May 9 vs Phoenix (3:30 ET, ABC)

Sunday, May 10 at Los Angeles (6:00 ET, USA)

Wednesday, May 13 at Connecticut (8:00 ET, USA)

Friday, May 15 at Connecticut (7:30 ET, League Pass)

Sunday, May 17 at Atlanta (1:30 ET, NBC/Peacock)

Los Angeles Sparks

Sania Feagin

#20, Forward, 6-3, 1 year

Ta’Niya Latson

#0, Guard, 5-8, Rookie

After wearing number 1 last season, Feagin got to switch back to her preferred number 20 and had a strong preseason. The Sparks have never given out number 00, which Latson wore in college, but she gets pretty close with a single 0.

This week:

Sunday, May 10 vs Las Vegas (6:00 ET, USA)

Wednesday, May 13 vs Indiana (10:30 ET, USA)

Friday, May 15 vs Toronto (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Sunday, May 17 vs Toronto (7:00 ET, League Pass)

Seattle Storm

Zia Cooke

#7, Guard, 5-9, 3 years

Seattle is undergoing a major rebuild, and Cooke wasn’t guaranteed a roster spot. But she played some of her most productive and efficient basketball in the preseason and earned her way back for her second season (and third stint, technically) with the Storm.

This week:

Friday, May 8 vs Golden State (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Sunday, May 10 at Connecticut (1:00 ET, League Pass)

Wednesday, May 13 at Toronto (7:00 ET, League Pass)

Sunday, May 17 at Indiana (6:00 ET, Peacock)