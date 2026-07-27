South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks in the WNBA - Week 11

The WNBA returns to action this week following the All-Star Break. Catch up on all the Gamecocks in the WNBA.

Team Spoon, which had all three Gamecock All-Stars, beat Team Coop 129-122 in the All-Star Game on Saturday night. Aliyah Boston, who has missed a couple of games with leg injuries, only played five minutes, all in the first half, to rest her legs. Boston had one rebound, but missed her only shot.

A’ja Wilson played 14 minutes and had 12 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a comical accidental block when she was trying to avoid Angel Reese. Allisha Gray, the only reserve of the trio, scored 19 points in 21 minutes, and added two rebounds and two assists.

Atlanta Dream (16-10)

Allisha Gray

26 games (26 starts), 33.0 mpg, 19.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.5 spg

Madina Okot

26 games (2 starts), 9.8 mpg, 6.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 60.9 FG%

Te-Hina Paopao

24 games (1 start), 12.5 mpg, 3.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 36.7 3P%

Atlanta did not play last week.

This week:

Wednesday, July 29 at Dallas (8:00 ET, USA)

Friday, July 31 vs Seattle (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Questions about this story? Chris Wellbaum is discussing it with subscribers on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Chicago Sky (9-18)

Kamilla Cardoso

26 games (26 starts), 26.6 mpg, 14.1 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.7 bpg

at New York (95-94 loss): 25 minutes*, 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, steal, block

Cardoso has been on a minutes restriction since injuring her right knee. It hasn’t slowed her down much, and she dished out a season-high five assists in a narrow loss at New York.

This week:

Thursday, July 30 vs Connecticut (8:00 ET, League Pass)

Saturday, August 1 vs Las Vegas (1:00 ET, CBS)

Golden State Valkyries (19-8)

Laeticia Amihere

23 games, 11.8 mpg, 3.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.8 bpg

vs Washington (90-82 loss): 12 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds, assist, steal, block

Last week, I wrote about how consistently good Golden State is, especially on defense, so of course the defense no-showed in a bad home loss. We’ll chalk it up to starting the All-Star Break early.

This week:

Wednesday, July 29 at Phoenix (10:00 ET, USA/CNBC)

Sunday, August 2 vs Toronto (8:30 ET, League Pass)

Indiana Fever (17-10)

Aliyah Boston

24 games (24 starts), 27.1 mpg, 17.3 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.2 bpg, 1.3 spg, 46.9 3PT%

vs Connecticut (123-88 win): 20 minutes*, 22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Bree Hall (Developmental player)

2 games, 5.5 minutes, 2.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg

vs Connecticut (123-88 win): Inactive

Tyasha Harris

22 games (4 starts), 15.3 mpg, 5.1 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 2.4 apg

vs Connecticut (123-88 win): 19 minutes, 12 points, 6 assists

Raven Johnson

26 games, 12.8 mpg, 3.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.5 apg

vs Connecticut (123-88 win): DNP – Lower body

Johnson suffered a lower body injury during warmups before the Connecticut game. It was bad timing, since she probably would have gotten ample playing time in the blowout win, and the injury occurred too late to activate Hall for the game. As it was, Boston and Harris got to pad their stat lines.

This week:

Tuesday, July 28 at Seattle (9:30 ET, ESPN)

Friday, July 31 at Portland (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Sunday, August 2 at Minnesota (1:00 ET, ABC)

Las Vegas Aces (18-8)

Ta’Niya Latson (Developmental player)

10 games, 5.0 mpg, 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.3 apg (all with Los Angeles)

at Toronto (109-83): Inactive

at Washington (100-99 loss): Inactive

A’ja Wilson

24 games (24 starts), 31.6 mpg, 26.1 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 bpg, 1.6 spg, 44.6 3PT%

at Toronto (109-83): 28 minutes*, 26 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, steal, 3-3 3PT

at Washington (100-99 loss): 35 minutes*, 38 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

The Las Vegas rollercoaster continues. Wilson and the offense were sensational in both games, but the defense forgot to make the trip to Washington. That has been the story of the first half of the Aces’ season.

This week:

Tuesday, July 28 vs Portland (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Thursday, July 30 vs New York (10:00 ET, Amazon Prime)

Saturday, August 1 at Chicago (1:00 ET, CBS)

Portland Fire (11-16)

Sania Feagin (Developmental Player)

3 games, 3.4 mpg, 0.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.7 apg (with Los Angeles)

Portland announced on July 9 that Feagin tore her left ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. She had successful surgery on July 22.

Seattle Storm (6-23)

Zia Cooke

29 games, 15.0 mpg, 7.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.0 apg

vs Minnesota (105-102 loss): 28 minutes, 18 points, 2 rebounds, assist

vs Minnesota (86-76 loss): 17 minutes, 7 points, rebound

Cooke was outstanding in the first game against Minnesota, nearly leading Seattle to an upset of the league’s best team. She wasn’t quite as impactful in the rematch, but still put up a fight.

This week:

Tuesday, July 28 vs Indiana (9:30 ET, ESPN)

Friday, July 31 at Atlanta (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)