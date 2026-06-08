South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks in the WNBA - Week 4

A’ja Wilson set more records last week, and so did Kamilla Cardoso. Catch up on all the action in this week’s Gamecocks in the WNBA.

Atlanta Dream (7-3)

Allisha Gray

10 games (10 starts), 33.2 mpg, 19.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.1 spg

vs Connecticut (91-75 win): 36 minutes*, 26 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, steal, block

at Indiana (83-71 loss): 36 minutes*, 13 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, rebound

vs Washington (109-77 win): 25 minutes*, 15 points, 5 assists, rebound

Madina Okot

10 games, 9.8 mpg, 5.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg

vs Connecticut (91-75 win): 9 minutes, 2 rebounds, steal

at Indiana (83-71 loss): 9 minutes, 7 points, 3 rebounds, block

vs Washington (109-77 win): 18 minutes, 11 points, 5 rebounds, steal

Te-Hina Paopao

10 games (1 start), 15.9 mpg, 5.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 41.4 3P%

vs Connecticut (91-75 win): 8 minutes, rebound, 0-0 3PT

at Indiana (83-71 loss): 16 minutes, 2 rebounds, assist, steal, 0-2 3PT

vs Washington (109-77 win): 14 minutes, 6 points, 3 assists, rebound, block, 2-3 3PT

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Gray had a rough outing against Indiana, but otherwise, she continues to be an All-Star. Atlanta doesn’t play its reserves much. When Okot and Paopao have actually gotten a chance to play, they have looked good. Okot is still inconsistent, but she belongs.

This week:

Tuesday, June 9 at Chicago (7:00 ET, ESPN)

Tuesday, June 11 vs New York (7:30 ET, League Pass)

Sunday, June 14 at Toronto (3:00 ET, League Pass)

Chicago Sky (4-7)

Kamilla Cardoso

11 games (11 starts), 26.8 mpg, 12.2 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.7 bpg

at Washington (90-72 loss): 33 minutes*, 12 points, 13 rebounds, 6 blocks, 5 assists, steal

vs Connecticut (85-80 win): 33 minutes*, 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

at Toronto (85-68 loss): 23 minutes*, 9 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, block

Cardoso is fifth in the WNBA in rebounding and has been a bright spot in a season that has gone sideways in Chicago. Against Washington, she became the second youngest player in league history with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game, behind Candace Parker.

This week:

Tuesday, June 9 vs Atlanta (7:00 ET, ESPN)

Thursday, June 11 at Indiana (7:00 ET, Amazon Prime)

Golden State Valkyries (6-5)

Laeticia Amihere

9 games, 12.9 mpg, 4.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 0.9 bpg

vs Portland (95-77 win): 1 minutes, no stats

at Minnesota (87-84 loss): DNP – CD

at Las Vegas (84-79 loss): DNP – CD

Cecilia Zandalasini and Juste Jocyte have returned to the Golden State lineup after missing the beginning of the season, and that has bumped Amihere from the rotation.

This week:

Tuesday, June 9 vs Phoenix (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Friday, June 12 at Seattle (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Indiana Fever (5-5)

Aliyah Boston

9 games (9 starts), 25.3 mpg, 15.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.1 bpg, 1.0 spg

vs Atlanta (83-71 win): 31 minutes*, 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists

at New York (83-75 loss): 29 minutes*, 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, assist, steal

Bree Hall (Developmental player)

Has not appeared in a game

vs Atlanta (83-71 win): Inactive

at New York (83-75 loss): Inactive

Tyasha Harris

7 games (1 start), 12.4 mpg, 2.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.9 apg

vs Atlanta (83-71 win): DNP – CD

at New York (83-75 loss): DNP – CD

Raven Johnson

10 games, 14.7 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.7 apg

vs Atlanta (83-71 win): 23 minutes, 5 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

at New York (83-75 loss): 17 minutes, 6 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds

Last week in the soap opera that is the Fever, Indiana beat Atlanta and then blew a second-half lead at New York. Boston is dealing with a leg injury, but is still Indiana’s most important player. Johnson continues to play well and is settling into her role.

Hall still hasn’t been active for a game this season, and Harris has lost her playing time to Johnson.

This week:

Monday, June 8 at Washington (7:00 ET, Peacock/NBCSN)

Thursday, June 11 vs Chicago (7:00 ET, Amazon Prime)

Saturday, June 13 at Connecticut (6:00 ET, Peacock/NBCSN)

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Las Vegas Aces (7-3)

A’ja Wilson

10 games (10 starts), 31.3 mpg, 25.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.3 bpg, 1.1 spg, 54.5 3P%

at Los Angeles (79-69 win): 34 minutes*, 25 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks, 3 steals, assist

vs Golden State (84-79 win): 35 minutes*, 28 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists

Wilson had one of those weeks that only she has. She recorded her 94th and 95th career 20-point double-doubles, which is second all-time behind Tina Charles’ 110. Wilson also now has 29 career double-doubles of at least 15 points and 15 rebounds, trailing only Charles. She had her third career game with at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks, passing Sylvia Fowles for the most all-time.

Wilson moved into eighth in WNBA history in career blocks (556), and needs one more to tie seventh place.

She is second in the WNAB in scoring, third in three-point percentage, seventh in rebounds,and first in blocks. In other words, after a bit of a slow start to the season, Wilson is humming along in fourth gear now.

This week:

Monday, June 8 vs Seattle (10:00 ET, USA)

Thursday, June 11 at Portland (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Saturday, June 13 vs Minnesota (8:00 ET, CBS)

Los Angeles Sparks (5-6)

Sania Feagin

1 game, 3.0 mpg, no stats

vs Las Vegas (79-69 loss): DNP – CD

vs Dallas (104-96 loss): DNP – CD

vs Portland (89-72 win): DNP – CD

Ta’Niya Latson

6 games, 4.1 mpg, 1.7 ppg, 0.5 rpg

vs Las Vegas (79-69 loss): 6 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, assist

vs Dallas (104-96 loss): DNP – CD

vs Portland (89-72 win): DNP – CD

Feagin returned to the active roster after being out with a leg injury, but did not play last week. Latson played briefly against Las Vegas when the Sparks were short-handed.

This week:

Wednesday, June 10 at Seattle (10:00 ET, USA)

Saturday, June 13 at Phoenix (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Seattle Storm (3-9)

Zia Cooke

12 games, 16.9 mpg, 8.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.2 apg

at Dallas (79-56 loss): 16 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds

vs Phoenix (72-68 loss): 14 minutes, 9 points, rebound, steal

at Minnesota (88-68 loss): 9 minutes, 4 points, 2 rebounds

Cooke’s hot start to the season probably wasn’t going to last, and she has regressed to the mean a little bit. But she is still playing the most productive basketball of her professional career.

This week:

Monday, June 8 at Las Vegas (10:00 ET, USA)

Wednesday, June 10 vs Los Angeles (10:00 ET, USA)

Friday, June 12 vs Golden State (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)