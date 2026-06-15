South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks in the WNBA - Week 5
A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston had record-setting performances. Get caught up on their accomplishments along with the rest of the Gamecocks in the WNBA.
All-Star voting began last week. Fans can vote here once per day.
Atlanta Dream (9-4)
Allisha Gray
13 games (13 starts), 33.3 mpg, 19.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 spg
at Chicago (82-75 win): 35 minutes*, 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, assist
vs New York (104-90 loss): 31 minutes*, 18 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, steal
at Toronto (102-77 win): 35 minutes*, 26 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, steal
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Madina Okot
13 games, 8.9 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg
at Chicago (82-75 win): 5 minutes, 2 rebounds
vs New York (104-90 loss): 7 minutes, 3 points, rebound, assist
at Toronto (102-77 win): 6 minutes, 3 rebounds, steal
Te-Hina Paopao
13 games (1 start), 14.6 mpg, 4.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 39.5 3P%
at Chicago (82-75 win): 7 minutes, 2 rebounds, assist, 0-2 3PT
vs New York (104-90 loss): 11 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists, steal, 1-2 3PT
at Toronto (102-77 win): 12 minutes, 6 points, 2-5 3PT
Atlanta seems to handle lesser teams, but then struggles against the top teams in the league, especially in the fourth quarter. It makes one wonder if the Dream should give the bench more playing time. Okot and Paopao play well when given a chance, and Gray looks headed for another All-Star appearance.
This week:
Thursday, June 18 at Indiana (7:30 ET, Amazon Prime)
Saturday, June 20 vs Indiana (1:00 ET, ABC)
Chicago Sky (4-9)
Kamilla Cardoso
13 games (13 starts), 26.9 mpg, 12.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.8 bpg
vs Atlanta (82-75 loss): 35 minutes*, 13 points, 5 assists, 4 blocks, 2 rebounds, steal
at Indiana (114-106/OT loss): 21 minutes*, 10 points, 4 rebounds, assist, block
Cardoso had a couple of quiet games last week, including fouling out against Indiana. It’s a sign of Cardoso’s growth that scoring in double figures is now considered quiet.
This week:
Wednesday, June 17 vs New York (8:00 ET, USA)
Saturday, June 20 at Dallas (8:00 ET, CBS)
Golden State Valkyries (8-5)
Laeticia Amihere
9 games, 12.9 mpg, 4.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 0.9 bpg
vs Phoenix (87-81 win): DNP – CD
at Seattle (76-72 win): DNP – CD
Amihere did not play last week.
This week:
Monday, June 15 vs Los Angeles (10:00 ET, Peacock/NBCSN)
Wednesday, June 17 vs Dallas (10:00 ET, League Pass)
Friday, June 19 vs Minnesota (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)
Sunday, June 21 at Las Vegas (4:00 ET, CBS)
Indiana Fever (8-5)
Aliyah Boston
12 games (12 starts), 26.3 mpg, 17.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.2 bpg, 1.1 spg
at Washington (78-76 win): 24 minutes*, 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals
vs Chicago (114-106/OT win): 32 minutes*, 34 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, steal
at Connecticut (85-75 win):32 minutes*, 13 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, steal
Bree Hall (Developmental player)
Has not appeared in a game
at Washington (78-76 win): Inactive
vs Chicago (114-106/OT win): DNP – CD
at Connecticut (85-75 win): Inactive
Tyasha Harris
10 games (1 start), 11.3 mpg, 2.4 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 1.7 apg
at Washington (78-76 win): 11 minutes, 2 points, 3 assists, rebound, block
vs Chicago (114-106/OT win): 11 minutes, 4 points, assist, block
at Connecticut (85-75 win): 4 minutes, steal
Raven Johnson
13 games, 13.1 mpg, 4.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.3 apg
at Washington (78-76 win): 7 minutes, no stats
vs Chicago (114-106/OT win): 13 minutes, 3 points, 2 steals
at Connecticut (85-75 win): 3 minutes, 3 points, rebound
Due to an injury to Sophie Cunningham, Hall was active for the first time this season against Chicago, but did not play.
A week ago, Harris had fallen out of the rotation, giving Johnson the backup point guard role. That switched last week, with Harris playing more minutes. The result was the same as it was earlier in the season: neither player plays that well.
- 1
🗣️ Recruits react
Sunday updates on South Carolina football visitors
- 2
Sunday transfer commit
RHP pledges to Carolina
- 3
RB arrested
RB suspended after arrest
- 4
🏆 National Champ!
Gamecock wins a title!
- 5
🥎 INTEL
Gamecocks hosting portal targets
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Boston scored a career-high 34 points against Chicago. Two days later, she scored her 2,000th career point and moved into fifth place for scoring in Fever history.
This week:
Tuesday, June 16 vs Toronto (7:00 ET, USA)
Thursday, June 18 vs Indiana (7:30 ET, Amazon Prime)
Saturday, June 20 at Indiana (1:00 ET, ABC)
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Las Vegas Aces (10-3)
A’ja Wilson
13 games (13 starts), 32.0 mpg, 26.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.4 bpg, 1.2 spg, 54.8 3P%
vs Seattle (101-91 win): 36 minutes*, 34 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 blocks, steal
at Portland (105-89 win): 36 minutes*, 32 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, steal
vs Minnesota (100-97 win): 32 minutes*, 24 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals, assist
Against Seattle, Wilson became the fastest player to score 6,000 points. She also dished out a career-high nine assists, finishing just shy of her first triple-double. On Saturday, Wilson led Las Vegas over Minnesota in a game between the top two teams in the WNBA. Wilson now sits seventh in career blocks, 16th in career points, first in career points per game, 14th in career rebounds, third in career rebounds per game, and fourth in career blocks per game. She might get a statue in Las Vegas, too.
This week:
Monday, June 15 at Dallas (8:00 ET, USA)
Wednesday, June 17 at Phoenix (10:00 ET, USA)
Sunday, June 21 vs Golden State (4:00 ET, CBS)
Los Angeles Sparks (7-6)
Sania Feagin
1 game, 3.0 mpg, no stats
at Seattle (88-83 win): DNP – CD
at Phoenix (111-102 win): DNP – CD
Ta’Niya Latson
6 games, 4.1 mpg, 1.7 ppg, 0.5 rpg
at Seattle (88-83 win): DNP – CD
at Phoenix (111-102 win): DNP – CD
Neither Feagin nor Latson played last week.
This week:
Monday, June 15 at Golden State (10:00 ET, Peacock/NBCSN)
Wednesday, June 17 vs Minnesota (10:00 ET, League Pass)
Sunday, June 21 vs New York (8:00 ET, ESPN)
Seattle Storm (3-12)
Zia Cooke
15 games, 15.3 mpg, 8.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.0 apg
at Las Vegas (101-91 loss): 13 minutes, 7 points, assist
vs Los Angeles (88-83 loss): 10 minutes, 6 points, rebound, steal
vs Golden State (76-72 loss): 4 minutes, rebound
Seattle isn’t winning, but at least the Storm is competitive. Aside from a scoreless game against Golden State, Cooke continues to be productive.
This week:
Wednesday, June 17 at Portland (10:00 ET, League Pass)
Saturday, June 20 at Phoenix (3:00 ET, ABC)