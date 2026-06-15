South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks in the WNBA - Week 5

A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston had record-setting performances. Get caught up on their accomplishments along with the rest of the Gamecocks in the WNBA.

All-Star voting began last week. Fans can vote here once per day.

Atlanta Dream (9-4)

Allisha Gray

13 games (13 starts), 33.3 mpg, 19.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 spg

at Chicago (82-75 win): 35 minutes*, 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, assist

vs New York (104-90 loss): 31 minutes*, 18 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, steal

at Toronto (102-77 win): 35 minutes*, 26 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, steal

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Madina Okot

13 games, 8.9 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg

at Chicago (82-75 win): 5 minutes, 2 rebounds

vs New York (104-90 loss): 7 minutes, 3 points, rebound, assist

at Toronto (102-77 win): 6 minutes, 3 rebounds, steal

Te-Hina Paopao

13 games (1 start), 14.6 mpg, 4.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 39.5 3P%

at Chicago (82-75 win): 7 minutes, 2 rebounds, assist, 0-2 3PT

vs New York (104-90 loss): 11 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists, steal, 1-2 3PT

at Toronto (102-77 win): 12 minutes, 6 points, 2-5 3PT

Atlanta seems to handle lesser teams, but then struggles against the top teams in the league, especially in the fourth quarter. It makes one wonder if the Dream should give the bench more playing time. Okot and Paopao play well when given a chance, and Gray looks headed for another All-Star appearance.

This week:

Thursday, June 18 at Indiana (7:30 ET, Amazon Prime)

Saturday, June 20 vs Indiana (1:00 ET, ABC)

Chicago Sky (4-9)

Kamilla Cardoso

13 games (13 starts), 26.9 mpg, 12.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.8 bpg

vs Atlanta (82-75 loss): 35 minutes*, 13 points, 5 assists, 4 blocks, 2 rebounds, steal

at Indiana (114-106/OT loss): 21 minutes*, 10 points, 4 rebounds, assist, block

Cardoso had a couple of quiet games last week, including fouling out against Indiana. It’s a sign of Cardoso’s growth that scoring in double figures is now considered quiet.

This week:

Wednesday, June 17 vs New York (8:00 ET, USA)

Saturday, June 20 at Dallas (8:00 ET, CBS)

Golden State Valkyries (8-5)

Laeticia Amihere

9 games, 12.9 mpg, 4.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 0.9 bpg

vs Phoenix (87-81 win): DNP – CD

at Seattle (76-72 win): DNP – CD

Amihere did not play last week.

This week:

Monday, June 15 vs Los Angeles (10:00 ET, Peacock/NBCSN)

Wednesday, June 17 vs Dallas (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Friday, June 19 vs Minnesota (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Sunday, June 21 at Las Vegas (4:00 ET, CBS)

Indiana Fever (8-5)

Aliyah Boston

12 games (12 starts), 26.3 mpg, 17.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.2 bpg, 1.1 spg

at Washington (78-76 win): 24 minutes*, 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals

vs Chicago (114-106/OT win): 32 minutes*, 34 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, steal

at Connecticut (85-75 win):32 minutes*, 13 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, steal

Bree Hall (Developmental player)

Has not appeared in a game

at Washington (78-76 win): Inactive

vs Chicago (114-106/OT win): DNP – CD

at Connecticut (85-75 win): Inactive

Tyasha Harris

10 games (1 start), 11.3 mpg, 2.4 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 1.7 apg

at Washington (78-76 win): 11 minutes, 2 points, 3 assists, rebound, block

vs Chicago (114-106/OT win): 11 minutes, 4 points, assist, block

at Connecticut (85-75 win): 4 minutes, steal

Raven Johnson

13 games, 13.1 mpg, 4.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.3 apg

at Washington (78-76 win): 7 minutes, no stats

vs Chicago (114-106/OT win): 13 minutes, 3 points, 2 steals

at Connecticut (85-75 win): 3 minutes, 3 points, rebound

Due to an injury to Sophie Cunningham, Hall was active for the first time this season against Chicago, but did not play.

A week ago, Harris had fallen out of the rotation, giving Johnson the backup point guard role. That switched last week, with Harris playing more minutes. The result was the same as it was earlier in the season: neither player plays that well.

Boston scored a career-high 34 points against Chicago. Two days later, she scored her 2,000th career point and moved into fifth place for scoring in Fever history.

This week:

Tuesday, June 16 vs Toronto (7:00 ET, USA)

Thursday, June 18 vs Indiana (7:30 ET, Amazon Prime)

Saturday, June 20 at Indiana (1:00 ET, ABC)

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Las Vegas Aces (10-3)

A’ja Wilson

13 games (13 starts), 32.0 mpg, 26.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.4 bpg, 1.2 spg, 54.8 3P%

vs Seattle (101-91 win): 36 minutes*, 34 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 blocks, steal

at Portland (105-89 win): 36 minutes*, 32 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, steal

vs Minnesota (100-97 win): 32 minutes*, 24 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals, assist

Against Seattle, Wilson became the fastest player to score 6,000 points. She also dished out a career-high nine assists, finishing just shy of her first triple-double. On Saturday, Wilson led Las Vegas over Minnesota in a game between the top two teams in the WNBA. Wilson now sits seventh in career blocks, 16th in career points, first in career points per game, 14th in career rebounds, third in career rebounds per game, and fourth in career blocks per game. She might get a statue in Las Vegas, too.

This week:

Monday, June 15 at Dallas (8:00 ET, USA)

Wednesday, June 17 at Phoenix (10:00 ET, USA)

Sunday, June 21 vs Golden State (4:00 ET, CBS)

Los Angeles Sparks (7-6)

Sania Feagin

1 game, 3.0 mpg, no stats

at Seattle (88-83 win): DNP – CD

at Phoenix (111-102 win): DNP – CD

Ta’Niya Latson

6 games, 4.1 mpg, 1.7 ppg, 0.5 rpg

at Seattle (88-83 win): DNP – CD

at Phoenix (111-102 win): DNP – CD

Neither Feagin nor Latson played last week.

This week:

Monday, June 15 at Golden State (10:00 ET, Peacock/NBCSN)

Wednesday, June 17 vs Minnesota (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Sunday, June 21 vs New York (8:00 ET, ESPN)

Seattle Storm (3-12)

Zia Cooke

15 games, 15.3 mpg, 8.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.0 apg

at Las Vegas (101-91 loss): 13 minutes, 7 points, assist

vs Los Angeles (88-83 loss): 10 minutes, 6 points, rebound, steal

vs Golden State (76-72 loss): 4 minutes, rebound

Seattle isn’t winning, but at least the Storm is competitive. Aside from a scoreless game against Golden State, Cooke continues to be productive.

This week:

Wednesday, June 17 at Portland (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Saturday, June 20 at Phoenix (3:00 ET, ABC)