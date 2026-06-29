GamecockCentral Womens Basketball
South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks in the WNBA - Week 7
The graduates of Post Player U dominated the WNBA last week. Get caught up on them – and the guards – in this week’s Gamecocks in the WNBA.
It is a light week for most of the WNBA because of the Commissioner’s Cup Final on Tuesday. Las Vegas and New York face off with $500,000 on the line, while the rest of the league gets a break.
Atlanta Dream (12-7)
Allisha Gray
19 games (19 starts), 33.1 mpg, 18.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.6 spg
vs Toronto (94-87 win): 33 minutes*, 18 points, 5 steals, 3 assists, rebound
at Golden State (77-66 loss): 25 minutes*, 8 points, rebound, steal
at Golden State (78-75 loss): 36 minutes*, 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
at Seattle (105-90 loss): 35 minutes*, 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, steal
Madina Okot
19 games (1 start), 9.6 mpg, 5.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg
vs Toronto (94-87 win): 18 minutes, 18 points, 7 rebounds
at Golden State (77-66 loss): 19 minutes, 16 points, 5 rebounds, assist, steal, block
at Golden State (78-75 loss): 11 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks
at Seattle (105-90 loss): 11 minutes*, 6 points, 5 rebounds
Te-Hina Paopao
19 games (1 start), 14.2 mpg, 4.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 40.4 3P%
vs Toronto (94-87 win): 14 minutes, 2 points, rebound, assist, 0-1 3PT
at Golden State (77-66 loss): 12 minutes, 2 points, 2 assists, 0-1 3PT
at Golden State (78-75 loss): 5 minutes, 3 points, assist, 1-1 3PT
at Seattle (105-90 loss): 18 minutes, 3 points, 4 assists, steal, 1-5 3PT
Atlanta made a point to get Okot involved last week. She responded with a career-high 18 points against Toronto and 16 points against Golden State. Okot also got her first career start against Seattle, but struggled in a different role. She was about the only highlight for Atlanta in what was an otherwise dismal road trip.
This week:
Thursday, July 2 at Washington (7:30 ET, League Pass)
Saturday, July 4 vs Golden State (1:00 ET, CBS)
Questions about this story? Chris Wellbaum is discussing it with subscribers on the Women’s Basketball forum.
Chicago Sky (6-13)
Kamilla Cardoso
19 games (19 starts), 26.7 mpg, 14.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.6 bpg
at Connecticut (92-63 loss): 23 minutes*, 16 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
vs Portland (101-78 win): 27 minutes*, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 6-7 FG
vs Portland (124-94 win): 24 minutes*, 30 points, 8 rebounds, assist, block, 13-13 FG
vs Las Vegas (107-99 loss): 30 minutes*, 24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 10-15 FG
Cardoso has hit her stride. Aside from the game against Connecticut, when nothing went Chicago’s way (the officials even assessed a foul to Cardoso while she was not in the game), the Sky finally put together a good week, even pushing Las Vegas on Sunday. Cardoso set the WNBA record on Friday when she was a perfect 13-13 from the floor. She followed that with 24 points against A’ja Wilson.
This week:
Friday, July 3 at Las Vegas (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)
Golden State Valkyries (13-7)
Laeticia Amihere
16 games, 11.4 mpg, 3.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.8 bpg
vs Atlanta (77-66 win): 13 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, assist, steal
vs Atlanta (78-75 win): 10 minutes, 3 rebounds, assist
vs New York (76-67 win): 15 minutes, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Remember that week where Golden State didn’t play Amihere at all? What were the Valkyries thinking? She crashes the glass, plays tough defense, and blocks shots, and is a big part of why Golden State has the third-best record in the WNBA.
This week:
Saturday, July 4 at Atlanta (1:00 ET, CBS)
Indiana Fever (11-8)
Aliyah Boston
18 games (18 starts), 26.8 mpg, 17.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.3 bpg, 1.1 spg, 42.6 3PT%
vs Phoenix (86-77 win): 29 minutes*, 8 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, block
vs Phoenix (111-109 loss): 35 minutes*, 23 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, steal
vs Los Angeles (111-87 win): 21 minutes*, 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks
Bree Hall (Developmental player)
1 game, 10.0 minutes, 5.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
vs Phoenix (86-77 win): Inactive
vs Phoenix (111-109 loss): Inactive
vs Los Angeles (111-87 win): 10 minutes, 5 points, rebound
Tyasha Harris
14 games (2 starts), 12.0 mpg, 2.9 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.6 apg
vs Phoenix (86-77 win): DNP – CD
vs Phoenix (111-109 loss): 3 minutes, foul
vs Los Angeles (111-87 win): 30 minutes*, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Raven Johnson
19 games, 14.0 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.8 apg
vs Phoenix (86-77 win): 18 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, steal
vs Phoenix (111-109 loss): 19 minutes, 2 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, steal
vs Los Angeles (111-87 win): 21 minutes, 2 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
Hall made her first appearance of the season against Los Angeles and made the most of it. She put up three shots in her first two minutes and finished with a career-high five points. Previously, Hall had just three points in her entire career.
Harris started in place of Caitlin Clark against the Sparks and chipped in 16 points, the most she has scored since September 15, 2024, when she was a starter for Connecticut. Johnson dished out a career-high seven assists earlier in the week.
Boston did not set any WNBA or personal records, despite making a strong case as the second-best center in the WNBA, behind A’ja Wilson.
This week:
Sunday, July 5 at Las Vegas (7:00 ET, ESPN)
Las Vegas Aces (14-5)
A’ja Wilson
19 games (19 starts), 32.2 mpg, 25.7 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.0 bpg, 1.6 spg, 40.9 3PT%
vs New York (87-76 loss): 36 minutes*, 16 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals
vs Dallas (99-84 win): 32 minutes*, 32 points, 9 rebounds
at Chicago (107-99 win): 34 minutes*, 30 points, 15 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks, assist
Every few games, Las Vegas seems to lose interest, suffer a bad loss, and then refocus and look like a title contender. Wilson followed that trend last week. She had a poor game in the loss to New York, and then had back-to-back 30-point games to remind everyone she’s heading for another MVP.
This week:
Tuesday, June 30 at New York (7:00 ET, Amazon Prime) – Commissioner’s Cup Final
Friday, July 3 vs Chicago (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)
Sunday, July 5 vs Indiana (7:00 ET, ESPN)
Los Angeles Sparks (8-10)
Ta’Niya Latson
10 games, 5.0 mpg, 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.3 apg
at Toronto (125-97 loss): 3 minutes, rebound
at Indiana (111-87 loss): 7 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds
The banged-up Sparks were on the wrong end of two blowouts last week, so Latson saw action in garbage time.
This week:
No games
Portland Fire (8-12)
Sania Feagin
3 games, 3.4 mpg, 0.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.7 apg (with Los Angeles)
at Chicago (101-78 loss): Inactive
at Chicago (124-94 loss): Inactive
at Washington (124-123/4OT loss): Inactive
Feagin joined the Fire on Wednesday. She has been inactive for all three games since. And yes, Portland played a four-overtime game on Sunday.
This week:
Saturday, July 4 at Seattle (9:00 ET, League Pass)
Seattle Storm (5-15)
Zia Cooke
20 games, 16.1 mpg, 8.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg
vs Dallas (112-110/OT loss): 30 minutes, 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
vs New York (99-88 win): 13 minutes, 3 points, 4 rebounds, steal
vs Atlanta (105-90 win): 11 minutes, 6 points, 2 assists, rebound
All of a sudden, Seattle isn’t an easy out anymore. Cooke had 18 points against Dallas, the second-best scoring game of her career. She was less productive in the two wins, but played a key role off the bench.
This week:
Thursday, July 2 at Phoenix (10:00 ET, League Pass)
Saturday, July 4 vs Phoenix (9:00 ET, League Pass)