South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks in the WNBA - Week 7

The graduates of Post Player U dominated the WNBA last week. Get caught up on them – and the guards – in this week’s Gamecocks in the WNBA.

It is a light week for most of the WNBA because of the Commissioner’s Cup Final on Tuesday. Las Vegas and New York face off with $500,000 on the line, while the rest of the league gets a break.

Atlanta Dream (12-7)

Allisha Gray

19 games (19 starts), 33.1 mpg, 18.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.6 spg

vs Toronto (94-87 win): 33 minutes*, 18 points, 5 steals, 3 assists, rebound

at Golden State (77-66 loss): 25 minutes*, 8 points, rebound, steal

at Golden State (78-75 loss): 36 minutes*, 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

at Seattle (105-90 loss): 35 minutes*, 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, steal

Madina Okot

19 games (1 start), 9.6 mpg, 5.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg

vs Toronto (94-87 win): 18 minutes, 18 points, 7 rebounds

at Golden State (77-66 loss): 19 minutes, 16 points, 5 rebounds, assist, steal, block

at Golden State (78-75 loss): 11 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks

at Seattle (105-90 loss): 11 minutes*, 6 points, 5 rebounds

Te-Hina Paopao

19 games (1 start), 14.2 mpg, 4.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 40.4 3P%

vs Toronto (94-87 win): 14 minutes, 2 points, rebound, assist, 0-1 3PT

at Golden State (77-66 loss): 12 minutes, 2 points, 2 assists, 0-1 3PT

at Golden State (78-75 loss): 5 minutes, 3 points, assist, 1-1 3PT

at Seattle (105-90 loss): 18 minutes, 3 points, 4 assists, steal, 1-5 3PT

Atlanta made a point to get Okot involved last week. She responded with a career-high 18 points against Toronto and 16 points against Golden State. Okot also got her first career start against Seattle, but struggled in a different role. She was about the only highlight for Atlanta in what was an otherwise dismal road trip.

This week:

Thursday, July 2 at Washington (7:30 ET, League Pass)

Saturday, July 4 vs Golden State (1:00 ET, CBS)

Questions about this story? Chris Wellbaum is discussing it with subscribers on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Chicago Sky (6-13)

Kamilla Cardoso

19 games (19 starts), 26.7 mpg, 14.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.6 bpg

at Connecticut (92-63 loss): 23 minutes*, 16 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

vs Portland (101-78 win): 27 minutes*, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 6-7 FG

vs Portland (124-94 win): 24 minutes*, 30 points, 8 rebounds, assist, block, 13-13 FG

vs Las Vegas (107-99 loss): 30 minutes*, 24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 10-15 FG

Cardoso has hit her stride. Aside from the game against Connecticut, when nothing went Chicago’s way (the officials even assessed a foul to Cardoso while she was not in the game), the Sky finally put together a good week, even pushing Las Vegas on Sunday. Cardoso set the WNBA record on Friday when she was a perfect 13-13 from the floor. She followed that with 24 points against A’ja Wilson.

This week:

Friday, July 3 at Las Vegas (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Golden State Valkyries (13-7)

Laeticia Amihere

16 games, 11.4 mpg, 3.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.8 bpg

vs Atlanta (77-66 win): 13 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, assist, steal

vs Atlanta (78-75 win): 10 minutes, 3 rebounds, assist

vs New York (76-67 win): 15 minutes, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Remember that week where Golden State didn’t play Amihere at all? What were the Valkyries thinking? She crashes the glass, plays tough defense, and blocks shots, and is a big part of why Golden State has the third-best record in the WNBA.

This week:

Saturday, July 4 at Atlanta (1:00 ET, CBS)

Indiana Fever (11-8)

Aliyah Boston

18 games (18 starts), 26.8 mpg, 17.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.3 bpg, 1.1 spg, 42.6 3PT%

vs Phoenix (86-77 win): 29 minutes*, 8 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, block

vs Phoenix (111-109 loss): 35 minutes*, 23 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, steal

vs Los Angeles (111-87 win): 21 minutes*, 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks

Bree Hall (Developmental player)

1 game, 10.0 minutes, 5.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

vs Phoenix (86-77 win): Inactive

vs Phoenix (111-109 loss): Inactive

vs Los Angeles (111-87 win): 10 minutes, 5 points, rebound

Tyasha Harris

14 games (2 starts), 12.0 mpg, 2.9 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.6 apg

vs Phoenix (86-77 win): DNP – CD

vs Phoenix (111-109 loss): 3 minutes, foul

vs Los Angeles (111-87 win): 30 minutes*, 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Raven Johnson

19 games, 14.0 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.8 apg

vs Phoenix (86-77 win): 18 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, steal

vs Phoenix (111-109 loss): 19 minutes, 2 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, steal

vs Los Angeles (111-87 win): 21 minutes, 2 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds

Hall made her first appearance of the season against Los Angeles and made the most of it. She put up three shots in her first two minutes and finished with a career-high five points. Previously, Hall had just three points in her entire career.

Harris started in place of Caitlin Clark against the Sparks and chipped in 16 points, the most she has scored since September 15, 2024, when she was a starter for Connecticut. Johnson dished out a career-high seven assists earlier in the week.

Boston did not set any WNBA or personal records, despite making a strong case as the second-best center in the WNBA, behind A’ja Wilson.

This week:

Sunday, July 5 at Las Vegas (7:00 ET, ESPN)

Las Vegas Aces (14-5)

A’ja Wilson

19 games (19 starts), 32.2 mpg, 25.7 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.0 bpg, 1.6 spg, 40.9 3PT%

vs New York (87-76 loss): 36 minutes*, 16 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals

vs Dallas (99-84 win): 32 minutes*, 32 points, 9 rebounds

at Chicago (107-99 win): 34 minutes*, 30 points, 15 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks, assist

Every few games, Las Vegas seems to lose interest, suffer a bad loss, and then refocus and look like a title contender. Wilson followed that trend last week. She had a poor game in the loss to New York, and then had back-to-back 30-point games to remind everyone she’s heading for another MVP.

This week:

Tuesday, June 30 at New York (7:00 ET, Amazon Prime) – Commissioner’s Cup Final

Friday, July 3 vs Chicago (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Sunday, July 5 vs Indiana (7:00 ET, ESPN)

Los Angeles Sparks (8-10)

Ta’Niya Latson

10 games, 5.0 mpg, 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.3 apg

at Toronto (125-97 loss): 3 minutes, rebound

at Indiana (111-87 loss): 7 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds

The banged-up Sparks were on the wrong end of two blowouts last week, so Latson saw action in garbage time.

This week:

No games

Portland Fire (8-12)

Sania Feagin

3 games, 3.4 mpg, 0.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.7 apg (with Los Angeles)

at Chicago (101-78 loss): Inactive

at Chicago (124-94 loss): Inactive

at Washington (124-123/4OT loss): Inactive

Feagin joined the Fire on Wednesday. She has been inactive for all three games since. And yes, Portland played a four-overtime game on Sunday.

This week:

Saturday, July 4 at Seattle (9:00 ET, League Pass)

Seattle Storm (5-15)

Zia Cooke

20 games, 16.1 mpg, 8.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg

vs Dallas (112-110/OT loss): 30 minutes, 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

vs New York (99-88 win): 13 minutes, 3 points, 4 rebounds, steal

vs Atlanta (105-90 win): 11 minutes, 6 points, 2 assists, rebound

All of a sudden, Seattle isn’t an easy out anymore. Cooke had 18 points against Dallas, the second-best scoring game of her career. She was less productive in the two wins, but played a key role off the bench.

This week:

Thursday, July 2 at Phoenix (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Saturday, July 4 vs Phoenix (9:00 ET, League Pass)