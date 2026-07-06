South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks in the WNBA - Week 8

It was a good week for the Indiana Gamecocks but a bad week for the Atlanta Gamecocks. Get caught up on all the action in this week’s Gamecocks in the WNBA.

Last week, A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston were announced as All-Star Game starters. On Tuesday, the reserves will be announced. Allisha Gray and Kamilla Cardoso are in the running to be named as reserves.

Atlanta Dream (12-9)

Allisha Gray

21 games (21 starts), 33.2 mpg, 18.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.6 spg

at Washington (81-76 loss): 33 minutes*, 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, block

vs Golden State (88-83 loss): 36 minutes*, 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, steal

Madina Okot

21 games (1 start), 9.5 mpg, 5.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg

at Washington (81-76 loss): 8 minutes, 4 points, 3 rebounds

vs Golden State (88-83 loss): 10 minutes, 11 points, 2 rebounds

Te-Hina Paopao

21 games (1 start), 13.3 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 37.5 3P%

at Washington (81-76 loss): 6 minutes, rebound, assist, 0-2 3PT

vs Golden State (88-83 loss): 5 minutes, 0-2 3PT

Questions about this story? Chris Wellbaum is discussing it with subscribers on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Frustration has boiled over in Atlanta, where Gray called the officials “trash” during an in-game interview. Atlanta has lost five straight, and all of the Dream’s worst habits have resurfaced at once. Inefficient offense, defensive lapses, strange substitution patterns, and poor fourth-quarter execution have plagued Atlanta. Normally, hosting Seattle would be a get-right game, but the Storm routed the Dream just a few games ago.

This week:

Thursday, July 9 vs Seattle (8:00 ET, Amazon Prime)

Saturday, July 11 vs Portland (4:00 ET, CBS)

Chicago Sky (6-14)

Kamilla Cardoso

20 games (20 starts), 26.7 mpg, 14.6 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.7 bpg

at Las Vegas (98-90/OT loss): 27 minutes*, 16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, steal

Cardoso notched another double-double against Las Vegas. Now she waits to see if she will be named to her first All-Star Game.

This week:

Tuesday, July 7 at Phoenix (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Friday, July 10 at Los Angeles (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Sunday, July 12 at Dallas (7:00 ET, ESPN)

Golden State Valkyries (14-7)

Laeticia Amihere

17 games, 11.5 mpg, 3.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.8 bpg

at Atlanta (88-83 win): 14 minutes, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Amihere continues to play tough physical defense and is a big part of Golden State’s success.

This week:

Monday, July 6 at Washington (7:30 ET, League Pass)

Wednesday, July 8 at Toronto (7:00 ET, League Pass)

Friday, July 10 at Connecticut (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Indiana Fever (12-8)

Aliyah Boston

19 games (19 starts), 27.1 mpg, 17.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.3 bpg, 1.0 spg, 45.1 3PT%

at Las Vegas (84-68 win): 31 minutes*, 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, assist

Bree Hall (Developmental player)

1 game, 10.0 minutes, 5.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

at Las Vegas (84-68 win): DNP – CD

Tyasha Harris

15 games (3 starts), 12.9 mpg, 2.9 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 1.8 apg

at Las Vegas (84-68 win): 26 minutes*, 4 points, 5 assists, rebound

Raven Johnson

20 games, 14.4 mpg, 4.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.8 apg

at Las Vegas (84-68 win): 22 minutes, 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

Hall was active against Las Vegas, but did not play. The three Gamecocks who played had strong games, and the Fever won easily. Las Vegas was depleted without A’ja Wilson. (Whispers: Indiana is better without Caitlin Clark.)

This week:

Wednesday, July 8 at Los Angeles (10:00 ET, USA/CNBC)

Thursday, July 9 at Phoenix (10:00 ET, Amazon Prime)

Sunday, July 12 at Las Vegas (9:00 ET, NBC)

Las Vegas Aces (15-6)

A’ja Wilson

19 games (19 starts), 32.2 mpg, 25.7 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.0 bpg, 1.6 spg, 40.9 3PT%

at New York (93-85 loss – Commissioner’s Cup Final): DNP – Right Ankle

vs Chicago (98-90/OT win): DNP – Right Ankle

vs Indiana (84-68 loss): DNP – Right Ankle

Wilson did not play last week with a right ankle injury. She turned her ankle against Chicago on June 28. Wilson returned to that game but has not played since.

This week:

Thursday, July 9 at Portland (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Saturday, July 11 vs Phoenix (6:00 ET, Peacock/NBCSN)

Sunday, July 12 vs Indiana (9:00 ET, NBC)

Los Angeles Sparks (8-10)

Ta’Niya Latson

10 games, 5.0 mpg, 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.3 apg

No games

The Sparks did not play last week.

This week:

Monday, July 6 vs Seattle (10:00 ET, USA)

Wednesday, July 8 vs Indiana (10:00 ET, USA/CNBC)

Friday, July 10 vs Chicago (10:00 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Portland Fire (9-12)

Sania Feagin (Developmental Player)

3 games, 3.4 mpg, 0.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.7 apg (with Los Angeles)

at Seattle (77-72 win): Inactive

Feagin has yet to be active since joining Portland.

This week:

Thursday, July 9 vs Las Vegas (10:00 ET, League Pass)

Saturday, July 11 at Atlanta (4:00 ET, CBS)

Seattle Storm (5-17)

Zia Cooke

22 games, 15.7 mpg, 7.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.1 apg

at Phoenix (90-67 loss): 7 minutes, rebound

vs Portland (77-72 loss): 16 minutes, 4 points, rebound, assist

After appearing to have turned the corner two weeks ago, Seattle had two disappointing losses last week. Cook was quiet in both games.

This week:

Monday, July 6 at Los Angeles (10:00 ET, USA)

Thursday, July 9 at Atlanta (8:00 ET, Amazon Prime)

Sunday, July 12 at Washington (3:00 ET, League Pass)