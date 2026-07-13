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South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks in the WNBA - Week 9
A’ja Wilson continues to climb the WNBA record book, and Madina Okot had a career game. Catch up on them and all the Gamecocks in the WNBA.
Last week, Allisha Gray was named an All-Star reserve, joining starters A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston.
Atlanta Dream (13-10)
Allisha Gray
23 games (23 starts), 33.1 mpg, 18.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.6 spg
vs Seattle (89-78 win): 32 minutes*, 22 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, steal, block
vs Portland (102-92 loss): 31 minutes*, 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, steal
Madina Okot
23 games (2 starts), 10.1 mpg, 6.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg
vs Seattle (89-78 win): 9 minutes, 5 points, 6 rebounds, steal
vs Portland (102-92 loss): 22 minutes*, 19 points, 8 rebounds, block
Te-Hina Paopao
23 games (1 start), 12.9 mpg, 4.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 37.9 3P%
vs Seattle (89-78 win): 10 minutes, 0-1 3PT
vs Portland (102-92 loss): 6 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists, 1-1 3PT
Okot’s second career start went much better than her first, as she scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Atlanta’s rotation (including barely playing Paopao) was already drawing scrutiny, and Okot’s production only adds to the discontent.
Questions about this story? Chris Wellbaum is discussing it with subscribers on the Women’s Basketball forum.
This week:
Monday, July 13 vs Los Angeles (7:00 ET, USA)
Friday, July 17 at Toronto (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)
Sunday, July 19 vs Chicago (4:00 ET, CBS)
Chicago Sky (7-16)
Kamilla Cardoso
23 games (23 starts), 26.9 mpg, 14.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.7 bpg
at Phoenix (77-66 win): 28 minutes*, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 2 steals
at Los Angeles (102-87 loss): 28 minutes*, 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, block
at Dallas (96-91 loss): 29 minutes*, 12 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, steal, block
It was the same old week for Chicago. The Sky feuded with one of its star players and then blew a lead against Dallas. Cardoso has been consistently productive, but little has changed.
This week:
Wednesday, July 15 vs Seattle (Noon ET, League Pass)
Friday, July 17 vs Los Angeles (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)
Sunday, July 19 at Atlanta (4:00 ET, CBS)
Golden State Valkyries (17-7)
Laeticia Amihere
20 games, 12.1 mpg, 3.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.8 bpg
at Washington (62-49 win): 12 minutes, 4 rebounds, 2 steals
at Toronto (83-75 win): 15 minutes, 3 points, 3 rebounds
at Connecticut (79-64 win): 17 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, steal
On Wednesday, Amihere played in her hometown of Toronto for the first time since she was in high school. She was welcomed back by a couple dozen friends and family. Golden State is tied for the second-best record in the WNBA, and Amihere has been a key role player.
This week:
Wednesday, July 15 at Indiana (8:00 ET, USA)
Saturday, July 18 vs Washington (8:30 ET, League Pass)
Indiana Fever (14-9)
Aliyah Boston
21 games (21 starts), 27.7 mpg, 17.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.3 bpg, 1.1 spg, 45.8 3PT%
at Los Angeles (106-92 loss): DNP – Right lower leg
at Phoenix (92-89 win): 38 minutes*, 21 points, 9 rebounds, steal, block
at Las Vegas (109-75 win): 29 minutes*, 19 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, block
Bree Hall (Developmental player)
2 games, 5.5 minutes, 2.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg
at Los Angeles (106-92 loss): 1 minute, no stats
at Phoenix (92-89 win): DNP – CD
at Las Vegas (109-75 win): Inactive
Tyasha Harris
18 games (4 starts), 14.7 mpg, 4.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 2.1 apg
at Los Angeles (106-92 loss): 26 minutes, 10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
at Phoenix (92-89 win): 22 minutes*, 15 points, 5 assists, 2 steals, rebound, block
at Las Vegas (109-75 win): 23 minutes, 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, steal
Raven Johnson
23 games, 14.1 mpg, 4.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.7 apg
at Los Angeles (106-92 loss): 13 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, steal
at Phoenix (92-89 win): 23 minutes, 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, steal
at Las Vegas (109-75 win): 3 minutes, 5 points, rebound
At the beginning of the season, it looks like age and injuries might have caught up to Harris. She was a step slow on defense and couldn’t make a shot. But midway through the season, she has refound her rhythm and isn’t just a capable backup for the Fever; she’s the impact player Indiana was hoping for.
Additionally, Boston is third in the WNBA in three-point shooting. She doesn’t just knock down a three now and then for a change of pace; she has become a real threat from behind the arc.
This week:
Wednesday, July 15 vs Golden State (8:00 ET, USA)
Friday, July 17 vs Seattle (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)
Saturday, July 18 vs New York (8:00 ET, CBS)
Las Vegas Aces (17-7)
Ta’Niya Latson (Developmental player)
10 games, 5.0 mpg, 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.3 apg (all with Los Angeles)
at Portland (88-80 win): Not with team
vs Phoenix (106-58 win): Inactive
vs Indiana (109-75 loss): Inactive
A’ja Wilson
22 games (22 starts), 31.7 mpg, 25.5 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.0 bpg, 1.5 spg, 40.0 3PT%
at Portland (88-80 win): 30 minutes*, 32 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
vs Phoenix (106-58 win): 25 minutes*, 21 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, steal, block
vs Indiana (109-75 loss): 31 minutes*, 20 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, steal
On Sunday, with Lisa Leslie and Dawn Staley sitting courtside, Wilson passed Leslie for 14th on the WNBA’s career scoring list. Wilson leads the league in scoring this season and is on pace for the second-highest scoring average in WNBA history, behind her 2024 season.
Latson has yet to appear in a game for the Aces, but she received her rookie “Bluey” backpack.
This week:
No games
Portland Fire (10-13)
Sania Feagin (Developmental Player)
3 games, 3.4 mpg, 0.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.7 apg (with Los Angeles)
vs Las Vegas (88-80 loss): DNP – Left knee
at Atlanta (102-92 win): DNP – Left knee
Portland announced on July 9 that Feagin tore her left ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
Seattle Storm (6-19)
Zia Cooke
25 games, 15.0 mpg, 7.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.0 apg
at Los Angeles (82-64 win): 13 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds
at Atlanta (89-78 loss): 9 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, assist
at Washington (84-79 loss): 8 minutes, 3 points, rebound
Cooke had a quiet week. Seattle failed to build on a big win at Los Angeles, including a blown lead at Washington.
This week:
Wednesday, July 15 at Chicago (Noon, ET, League Pass)
Friday, July 17 at Indiana (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)
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