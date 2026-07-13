South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks in the WNBA - Week 9

A’ja Wilson continues to climb the WNBA record book, and Madina Okot had a career game. Catch up on them and all the Gamecocks in the WNBA.

Last week, Allisha Gray was named an All-Star reserve, joining starters A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston.

Atlanta Dream (13-10)

Allisha Gray

23 games (23 starts), 33.1 mpg, 18.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.6 spg

vs Seattle (89-78 win): 32 minutes*, 22 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, steal, block

vs Portland (102-92 loss): 31 minutes*, 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, steal

Madina Okot

23 games (2 starts), 10.1 mpg, 6.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg

vs Seattle (89-78 win): 9 minutes, 5 points, 6 rebounds, steal

vs Portland (102-92 loss): 22 minutes*, 19 points, 8 rebounds, block

Te-Hina Paopao

23 games (1 start), 12.9 mpg, 4.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 37.9 3P%

vs Seattle (89-78 win): 10 minutes, 0-1 3PT

vs Portland (102-92 loss): 6 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists, 1-1 3PT

Okot’s second career start went much better than her first, as she scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Atlanta’s rotation (including barely playing Paopao) was already drawing scrutiny, and Okot’s production only adds to the discontent.

Questions about this story? Chris Wellbaum is discussing it with subscribers on the Women’s Basketball forum.

This week:

Monday, July 13 vs Los Angeles (7:00 ET, USA)

Friday, July 17 at Toronto (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Sunday, July 19 vs Chicago (4:00 ET, CBS)

Chicago Sky (7-16)

Kamilla Cardoso

23 games (23 starts), 26.9 mpg, 14.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.7 bpg

at Phoenix (77-66 win): 28 minutes*, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 2 steals

at Los Angeles (102-87 loss): 28 minutes*, 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, block

at Dallas (96-91 loss): 29 minutes*, 12 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, steal, block

It was the same old week for Chicago. The Sky feuded with one of its star players and then blew a lead against Dallas. Cardoso has been consistently productive, but little has changed.

This week:

Wednesday, July 15 vs Seattle (Noon ET, League Pass)

Friday, July 17 vs Los Angeles (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Sunday, July 19 at Atlanta (4:00 ET, CBS)

Golden State Valkyries (17-7)

Laeticia Amihere

20 games, 12.1 mpg, 3.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.8 bpg

at Washington (62-49 win): 12 minutes, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

at Toronto (83-75 win): 15 minutes, 3 points, 3 rebounds

at Connecticut (79-64 win): 17 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, steal

On Wednesday, Amihere played in her hometown of Toronto for the first time since she was in high school. She was welcomed back by a couple dozen friends and family. Golden State is tied for the second-best record in the WNBA, and Amihere has been a key role player.

This week:

Wednesday, July 15 at Indiana (8:00 ET, USA)

Saturday, July 18 vs Washington (8:30 ET, League Pass)

Indiana Fever (14-9)

Aliyah Boston

21 games (21 starts), 27.7 mpg, 17.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.3 bpg, 1.1 spg, 45.8 3PT%

at Los Angeles (106-92 loss): DNP – Right lower leg

at Phoenix (92-89 win): 38 minutes*, 21 points, 9 rebounds, steal, block

at Las Vegas (109-75 win): 29 minutes*, 19 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, block

Bree Hall (Developmental player)

2 games, 5.5 minutes, 2.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg

at Los Angeles (106-92 loss): 1 minute, no stats

at Phoenix (92-89 win): DNP – CD

at Las Vegas (109-75 win): Inactive

Tyasha Harris

18 games (4 starts), 14.7 mpg, 4.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 2.1 apg

at Los Angeles (106-92 loss): 26 minutes, 10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds

at Phoenix (92-89 win): 22 minutes*, 15 points, 5 assists, 2 steals, rebound, block

at Las Vegas (109-75 win): 23 minutes, 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, steal

Raven Johnson

23 games, 14.1 mpg, 4.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.7 apg

at Los Angeles (106-92 loss): 13 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, steal

at Phoenix (92-89 win): 23 minutes, 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, steal

at Las Vegas (109-75 win): 3 minutes, 5 points, rebound

At the beginning of the season, it looks like age and injuries might have caught up to Harris. She was a step slow on defense and couldn’t make a shot. But midway through the season, she has refound her rhythm and isn’t just a capable backup for the Fever; she’s the impact player Indiana was hoping for.

Additionally, Boston is third in the WNBA in three-point shooting. She doesn’t just knock down a three now and then for a change of pace; she has become a real threat from behind the arc.

This week:

Wednesday, July 15 vs Golden State (8:00 ET, USA)

Friday, July 17 vs Seattle (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)

Saturday, July 18 vs New York (8:00 ET, CBS)

Las Vegas Aces (17-7)

Ta’Niya Latson (Developmental player)

10 games, 5.0 mpg, 1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 0.3 apg (all with Los Angeles)

at Portland (88-80 win): Not with team

vs Phoenix (106-58 win): Inactive

vs Indiana (109-75 loss): Inactive

A’ja Wilson

22 games (22 starts), 31.7 mpg, 25.5 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.0 bpg, 1.5 spg, 40.0 3PT%

at Portland (88-80 win): 30 minutes*, 32 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

vs Phoenix (106-58 win): 25 minutes*, 21 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, steal, block

vs Indiana (109-75 loss): 31 minutes*, 20 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, steal

On Sunday, with Lisa Leslie and Dawn Staley sitting courtside, Wilson passed Leslie for 14th on the WNBA’s career scoring list. Wilson leads the league in scoring this season and is on pace for the second-highest scoring average in WNBA history, behind her 2024 season.

Latson has yet to appear in a game for the Aces, but she received her rookie “Bluey” backpack.

This week:

No games

Portland Fire (10-13)

Sania Feagin (Developmental Player)

3 games, 3.4 mpg, 0.0 ppg, 0.3 rpg, 0.7 apg (with Los Angeles)

vs Las Vegas (88-80 loss): DNP – Left knee

at Atlanta (102-92 win): DNP – Left knee

Portland announced on July 9 that Feagin tore her left ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Seattle Storm (6-19)

Zia Cooke

25 games, 15.0 mpg, 7.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.0 apg

at Los Angeles (82-64 win): 13 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds

at Atlanta (89-78 loss): 9 minutes, 5 points, 2 rebounds, assist

at Washington (84-79 loss): 8 minutes, 3 points, rebound

Cooke had a quiet week. Seattle failed to build on a big win at Los Angeles, including a blown lead at Washington.

This week:

Wednesday, July 15 at Chicago (Noon, ET, League Pass)

Friday, July 17 at Indiana (7:30 ET, Ion/League Pass)