South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks land top-five class in ESPN's rankings

ESPN released its 2026 recruiting class rankings on Thursday, and as usual, South Carolina is near the top.

ESPN ranked South Carolina’s signing class fourth nationally. The class consists of fifth-ranked Jerzy Robinson, 17th-ranked Kaeli Wynn, and 18th-ranked Kelsi Andrews.

Texas has the top-ranked class, followed by Southern Cal, and Duke. Following South Carolina are Notre Dame, Kentucky, Clemson, Indiana, UConn, and Tennessee.

Other SEC teams in the rankings are Vanderbilt (12), Oklahoma (21), Florida (22), and Texas A&M (24).

There is still one uncommitted 2026 player, forward Sara Okeke. When she signs, the rankings will likely change. South Carolina is recruiting Okeke but does not appear to be a front-runner.

Wynn, a 6-2 wing/forward, and Andrews, a 6-4 forward/post, have already signed with South Carolina. Robinson, a 6-1 guard, committed to South Carolina on December 23 and will sign in the spring signing period.

Robinson is the star of the signing class. She became the all-time leading scorer at Sierra Canyon this season, passing Juju Watkins. She has led the Blazers to the CIF-Southern Section Open Division Finals. They will play for the Southern Section title on Saturday.

“She’s a confrontational competitor on the perimeter who lives at the free throw line, can initiate offense and has a proven jump shot,” ESPN wrote.” She missed some time early this high school season but has returned to her productive ways to piece together the best basketball of her career.”

ESPN goes on to describe Wynn as a “confident and vocal presence on the floor with an exceptionally high basketball IQ.”

Andrews “works the offensive glass, can finish with either hand around the rim and can stretch the floor beyond the three. She is also a quality high-low passer, making her a valuable addition to a program like the Gamecocks, who use their bigs.”

ESPN did not include forward Alicia Tournebize as part of the signing class because she has already joined the team. However, after Robinson committed, ESPN called Tournebize the “gem” of the class.

This is the third consecutive class in which South Carolina has signed a top-six recruit. Southern Cal is the only other program that can make the same claim.

South Carolina made its first major recruiting splash in 2014, when A’ja Wilson headlined the nation’s second-ranked class. The Gamecocks also had the 11th-ranked class in 2016 and 10th-ranked class in 2017, but didn’t become a recruiting juggernaut until the “Freshies” class in 2019. That class was ranked first overall and ended up being one of the best classes ever.

The 2020 class (Eniya Russell) was unranked; nobody was willing to sit behind the Freshies, although Kamilla Cardoso, the fifth-ranked player in the class, transferred in after her freshman season.

South Carolina rebounded with the top-ranked class in 2021. Consisting of the second, third, fourth, and 14th-ranked players and including two national high school players of the year, it was regarded at the time as one of the best classes ever.

The Gamecocks added the sixth-ranked class in 2022, the second-ranked class in 2023 (and Chloe Kitts didn’t count because she enrolled early), the third-ranked class in 2024, and the fourth-ranked class in 2025.

South Carolina has also dominated the transfer portal, bringing in converted players like Cardoso, Te-Hina Paopao, Ta’Niya Latson, and Madina Okot.

On3/Rivals does not compile class rankings. However, Robinson (third), Wynn (18th), and Andrews (20th) are all top-20 recruits.

247 Sports announced its class rankings earlier in February. South Carolina is sixth in those rankings. Texas, Notre Dame, Duke, Clemson, and Florida State are ahead of the Gamecocks. 247 has Robinson ranked third, but is an outlier with Andrews (24th) and Wynn (41st).