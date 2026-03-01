South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks maintain one seed in second Top 16 reveal

The second NCAA Tournament Top 16 reveal was announced on Sunday morning, and South Carolina held steady as a one seed.

The reveal was announced during ESPN’s College GameDay before the South Carolina-LSU game. The other teams in South Carolina’s Fort Worth 3 bracket are Michigan, TCU, and Minnesota.

The one seeds are: UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, and Texas

The two seeds are: Vanderbilt, Iowa, LSU, and Michigan.

The three seeds are: Louisville, Duke, TCU, and Oklahoma.

The four seeds are: Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Ohio State.

All seeds are listed in descending order, so UConn is the top overall seed and Ohio State is the 16th overall seed. Selection Sunday is on March 15, but the top 16 seeds will be announced in alphabetical order on March 14.

There is little doubt that UConn and UCLA are the top two seeds, or that UConn would be sent to Fort Worth while UCLA would go to Sacramento. That leaves South Carolina vying for the other Fort Worth bracket.

15 of the 16 teams were in the first Top 16 reveal. The only change was Minnesota replacing Ole Miss. Multiple teams changed seeds, however.

In the first reveal, the other teams in South Carolina’s Fort Worth 3 bracket were Louisville, Iowa, and Michigan State.

For the last six seasons, the NCAA selection committee has held two top 16 reveals ahead of Selection Sunday (formerly Selection Monday). This season, the NCAA will announce the top 16 seeds in alphabetical order on the Saturday before Selection Sunday to give host teams extra preparation time.

The reveals are considered a snapshot in time as if the season ended today. They are not rankings that the committee builds on for future rankings.

Teams are seeded on an approximate S-curve, so the committee tries to pair the strongest 1-seed (1st overall) with the weakest 2-seed (8th overall). However, other bracketing rules (conference teams can’t play each other in the first two rounds) prevent a true S-curve.

The selection committee considers 12 criteria: Bad Losses, Common Opponents, Competitive in Losses, Early Performance Versus Late Performance, Head-To-Head, Observable Component, Overall Record, Regional Rankings, Significant Wins, Strength of Schedule, NET, and WAB.

WAB, which stands for Wins Above Bubble, is a new component for the women’s selection committee, but has already been used by the men’s committee. According to the NCAA, WAB “is results-based and goes beyond strength of schedule to show how a team actually did against that schedule.”

The First Four games will be played on March 18-19. The first round is March 20-21, and the second round is March 22-23. All games are at the sites of the top 16 seeds.

For the third consecutive season, there are two regional sites. Fort Worth and Sacramento are this year’s hosts. The Sweet 16 is on March 27-28, and the Elite Eight is on March 29-30. The Final Four runs from April 3 to April 5 in Phoenix.