South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks offer 2027 guard from Oregon

On Wednesday, South Carolina extended a scholarship offer to Oregon point guard Kaylor Buse.

Buse is a 5-9 point guard who plays for West Linn High in West Linn, Oregon. She plays travel ball for Northwest Select. Buse led West Linn to its first Oregon state championship and took Northwest Select to the circuit semifinals.

Buse was named first-team all-state as a sophomore and a junior, and was the league Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman, sophomore, and junior. Last season, Buse averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.6 steals. She also averaged 1.3 blocks, an impressive number for a 5-9 guard.

Buse is currently ranked 77th by ESPN and is listed as a guard. She is not ranked by Rivals/On3.

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Buse could be this year’s Lizzy Spaight, who was also ranked 77th by ESPN at this time last year. Spaight blew up during the nationals and ended up being ranked 15th, committing to Texas over offers from South Carolina, LSU, and other high-major programs.

Buse currently has offers from Gonzaga, Oregon, Oregon State, and Stanford. She is a creative scorer at the rim who finishes strong, as well as a nifty passer.

In January, Buse became just the third player in West Linn history to score 1,000 points, and she still has another full season to go. The school congratulated Buse in a statement:

“But what sets Kaylor apart isn’t just the number. It’s how she earned every point: with relentless effort, fearless leadership at the point guard position, and a work ethic that has defined her since the day she first stepped on the court. Her ability to control the game’s tempo, attack in transition, and elevate everyone around her has made her one of the most dynamic and reliable players in West Linn history.”

Buse shares the court with her twin sister Kyla and her sister Kinley, who is a year younger. There are seven Buse siblings, including another set of twins. Currently, Kaylor is the only one fielding major college offers.

South Carolina has mostly focused on blue-chip recruits for the 2027 class. But point guard is a position of need, and the Gamecocks are casting a wider net at the position.