South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks offer 2027 guard

On Wednesday, South Carolina offered a scholarship to a familiar player, 2027 guard Ashley MacCalla.

MacCalla is teammates with Jezelle “GG” Banks and Taylor Brown, who each have Gamecock offers. MacCalla and Banks both play for St. James Performance Academy in Washington, DC. Brown and MacCalla play on the same EYBL team, Exodus NYC. (Banks and Brown were previously teammates at Ursuline Academy in Delaware before transferring to higher-profile prep schools.)

MacCalla was originally from Middletown, NY, and is ranked 21st in the country by Rivals and 247, and 16th in the country by ESPN. She is 5-11, and listed as a small forward by Rivals and a guard by ESPN, but she is mostly a face-up perimeter player, so guard seems more appropriate.

MacCalla jumped 20 spots in ESPN’s last re-ranking, and after an impressive performance on the EYBL circuit this summer, could continue to rise. She was the MVP of the Rose Classic in June, and helped Exodus make the championship game at nationals in July.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Chris Wellbaum and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

MacCalla was a finalist for the USA Basketball U17 team earlier in the summer. She is outstanding off the bounce and has a solid jump shot. MacCalla is also an impactful defender, especially for her age.

MacCalla has offers from LSU, Rutgers, Oklahoma, and Arizona State, among others.

The 2027 class is loaded with big guards and wings. Despite her talent, MacCalla probably falls into the second tier at her position. It isn’t clear if South Carolina views her as a hidden gem or a plan B.