South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks offer 2028 top-10 guard

South Carolina has extended a scholarship offer to 2028 guard Giovanna Burress of New Jersey.

According to Rivals/On3, Burress is the ninth-ranked player in the 2028 class and the fifth-ranked guard. She is ranked 11th by ESPN. She also has offers from Louisville, Virginia, Tennessee, Florida, Baylor, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Michigan State.

5-10 Burress was invited to the 2026 USA Basketball Women’s U17 National Team Trials in May. Ultimately, she was not selected for the team. In addition to basketball, Burress also plays soccer and flag football.

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Burress averaged 18.6 points last season for DePaul Catholic. She was named to the All-Zone Girls Basketball and led the team to the Passaic County Tournament title. Burress is an aggressive downhill driver who finishes with physicality around the rim. She is also a good three-point shooter, which helps open the floor for her dribble drives.

Burress is the daughter of former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress. Her mother, Tiffany, was a sprinter at Penn State, and her brother, Elijah, is a second-year wide receiver at Notre Dame.

Burress has ties to South Carolina. She plays for the Philly Rise EYBL team, where La’Keisha Sutton is the player development coach. Sutton was Dawn Staley’s first recruit at South Carolina and led South Carolina to the Sweet Sixteen in 2012.

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“My PG got an offer from my GOAT PG,” Sutton posted on social media. (Burress plays point guard for Philly Rise, but does not project as a point guard in college.)

Although most of the focus right now is on the 2027 class, South Carolina has already begun laying the groundwork for 2028. The Gamecocks have offered Tatianna Griffin, Chloe Johnson, Sydney Douglas, and Morghan Reckley, among others.