South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks offer elite 2028 guard

South Carolina has been busy extending scholarship offers since the end of July’s live period. The latest is to 2028 guard Amel Cook.

South Carolina offered 2027 guards Kaylor Buse and Ashley MacCalla earlier in the week, but Cook is the first known 2028 offer.

Cook is a 6-1 guard from Windward School in Los Angeles. Cook is ranked sixth overall in the class by Rivals and ninth overall by ESPN. Her ESPN ranking may go up in the next release.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Chris Wellbaum and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

After missing all of her sophomore season with a torn meniscus in her left knee, Cook returned to the court this summer at full strength and reestablished herself as one of the top recruits in the nation. She led Windward to the Section 7 tournament championship, claiming the title over traditional powers Archbishop Mitty, Ontario Christian, and Etiwanda.

Since her return to action, Cook has picked up offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Oregon, Illinois, Oklahoma State, and Virginia Tech. She already had offers from Southern Cal, UCLA, Michigan, Baylor, and North Carolina, among others.

Cook is a big, athletic guard who uses her size and quickness to get to the rim. She also has a solid jump shot that should only get better. But Cook’s calling card is on the defensive end. She uses her length and quick hands to force turnovers, and her size allows her to guard multiple positions.