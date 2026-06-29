South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks offer in-state 2029 guard

On Sunday, South Carolina extended a scholarship offer to a talented in-state prospect for the class of 2029.

Madeline Dates is a 5-10 guard from Goose Creek, SC. Dates is the fourth-ranked player in the 2029 class according to ESPN. She plays point guard for the Gators but projects as a two guard at the next level.

Dates is one of the first, if not the first, player in the class of 2029 to receive a scholarship offer from South Carolina.

Dates is a three-level scorer with a fluid three-point shot and good size for her position. She can get downhill and pull up from midrange or finish with a variety of moves at the rim. As a freshman, she led Goose Creek to the lower state finals.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Chris Wellbaum and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Dates plays travel ball for FBC United, which has been a pipeline for the Gamecocks in the past. Raven Johnson, Kamilla Cardoso, Ashlyn Watkins, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Ta’Niya Latson, Kelsi Andrews, and Joyce Edwards are among the FBC United players who donned garnet and black.

Dates has taken unofficial visits to Clemson, NC State, Wake Forest, and North Carolina. She apparently learned of her Gamecock offer while on her visit to Clemson.

Dates is one of two Palmetto State players ranked in ESPN’s 2029 top 25. 5-10 guard Ashlyn Evans of Byrnes is ranked 22nd. At this point, Evans does not appear to have an offer from the Gamecocks.

If Dates were to commit to South Carolina, she would be the second player on program history from Goose Creek. Aleighsa Welch, one of the foundational players of Dawn Staley’s dynasty, was the first. Welch was the MVP of South Carolina’s first SEC Tournament championship and is still second in career offensive rebounds.