South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks overcome dismal offense for road win

South Carolina overcame its worst offensive game of the season to escape Florida with a 74-63 win.

Playing its second consecutive game without second-leading scorer and assist-maker Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina hardly looked like the team that entered the game fourth in the country in scoring offense, second in field goal percentage, and 11th in turnovers per game.

South Carolina reached its season average of 11.3 turnovers midway through the second quarter and finished with a season-high 21 turnovers.

The only quarter where the Gamecocks shot over 40% was the fourth quarter, and they shot a season-low 34.3%. They made a season-low 24 field goals.

“Florida sped us up. They made us play faster than our skillset could handle,” Dawn Staley said. “I think we just were rushed. There were some options out there, like multiple options, and you get confused on which one you really want to do.”

Fortunately for South Carolina, Florida wasn’t any better. The Gators committed 20 turnovers, shot only 34.4%, and made just 22 baskets.

South Carolina took its largest lead of the first half, 21-12, with 1:35 left in the first quarter. But the Gamecocks missed their next 12 shot attempts, and Florida went on a 15-3 run to take its largest lead of the first half, 27-24.

South Carolina finished the first half on a 13-4 run to take a 37-31 lead into the locker room.

Each team had eight turnovers in the first quarter. South Carolina nearly hit its per-game average of 11.3 turnovers with 4:39 left in the first half, and Florida got seven points off of the 11 turnovers. Florida had 13 turnovers, leading to 10 Gamecock points, three shy of the Gators’ per-game average.

South Carolina went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter to take an 11-point lead, its largest of the game to that point. The Gamecocks pushed their lead 11 twice more, but each time Florida clawed back.

“I thought we did an exceptionally good job of sticking to our gameplan and executing, and fighting until the end,” Kelly Rae Finley said.

Raven Johnson almost single-handedly kept the Gamecocks afloat. For the second game in a row, she scored 17 points, and she made 8-10 free throws. Johnson also had six rebounds and two assists.

“A lot of our shots weren’t falling, shots that we usually make,” Johnson said. “Without Ta’Niya being here, I’ve got to pick up her scoring. So when she comes back, it’s going to be a weight off my shoulders.”

Tessa Johnson had a poor shooting day, going 4-16 and 3-11 from three, but she scored 15 points, and in a low-scoring game, those threes were daggers.

Madina Okot and Joyce Edwards each had double-doubles. Okot had 12 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and Edwards had 11 points and 10 rebounds. It was Okot’s 11 double-double of the season and Edwards’ fourth double-double.

Liv McGill led Florida with 18 points, but Raven Johnson and Maddy McDaniel made her work for it. McGill was just 7-17 and 1-6 from three, and she had four turnovers and just three assists.

McDaniel finished with six points, five assists, and two steals in a career-high 33 minutes. SHe and Johnson tag-teamed McGill to make sure she had an inefficient game.

“They both did a really great job on McGill. She’s a 30-point a night player. She’s dynamic, spectacular, can carry a team,” Staley said. “Maddy especially. We know Raven has the ability to do that, but Mouse hasn’t displayed that consistently in a game.

“She played 33 minutes because we felt liek we couldn’t take her off the floor,” Staley continued. “She was making that much of an impact.”

“I really just want to everything for my team that I can to win, whether it’s playing defense on the best player or pushing the ball on offense,” McDaniel said. “Whatever coach needs me to do, I’m ready to do it.”

Laila Reynolds added 12 points for Florida.

Notes:

As expected, Alicia Tournebize traveled with the team but was not active. She sat on the bench with injured Ta’Niya Latson and Chloe Kitts. On several occasions, Kitts instructed Tourenbize where to sit or when to stand. When Kitts joined the Gamecocks in December 2022, Olivia Thompson gave Kitts the same guidance. … The Gamecocks wore their black script Carolina uniforms. … Madina Okot’s 17 rebounds are the most by a Gamecock since Kamilla Cardoso had 17 against Iowa in the 2024 national championship game. … South Carolina outrebounded Florida 59-36. … South Carolina went 21-31 from the foul line. Florida was 15-17. … Dawn Staley’s outfit: Staley wore a white shirt and a garnet Louis Vuitton jacket. …

Announced attendance was 6,006. It was the second-largest post-renovation crowd in program history. … South Carolina’s next game is on Thursday at Arkansas.