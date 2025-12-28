South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks roll, but lose Ta'Niya Latson to injury

South Carolina lost Ta’Niya Latson in the second quarter but still cruised to a 96-55 win over Providence.

The Gamecocks have typically had to shake off some rust in their first game after the Christmas break, and this was no exception.

South Carolina started out on fire, making 10 of its first 11 shots, including 5-6 from three, and scoring 29 first-quarter points. But the defense was nonexistent, and Providence scored 19 points on 47.4% shooting.

Whether it was fatigue or the shock of seeing Latson go down, or both, that first-quarter burst wore off in the second quarter. South Carolina shot just 41% and only added two points to its lead.

“We were a little undisciplined,” Dawn Staley said. “Sometimes when we face teams like that, we get their very best, and when you get somebody’s very best you just have to ride the wave.”

After halftime, South Carolina shook off the rust and took over. The Gamecocks shot 51.4% in the second half, including 6-16 from three, and were plus-11 rebounding. They gave up just 21 total points and held Providence to 23.3% shooting.

Tessa Johnson and Madina Okot led South Carolina with 18 points each. Okot also had 13 rebounds in her 10th double-double of the season.

Joyce Edwards shook off a slow start and scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half. Raven Johnson added 10 points and six assists.

In her first game back after missing five games while in concussion protocol, Agot Makeer had her first career double-double. She scored 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds in 23 minutes.

“I’m happy to be in the double-double club now,” Makeer said. “At the start of the season, I struggled to get into a rhythm a little bit. Being out for the last five games, I saw a different perspective from the sideline, sitting next to Chloe (Kitts). Still getting confidence from coaches and stuff helped a lot, so once I got out there, I knew it would come.”

“With extended minutes, I thought she looked good,” Staley said. “She played the entire third quarter, and hopefully she can continue to stack days and connect days where she could help us. She’s going to have to help us, depending on what we hear tomorrow with Ta’Niya and how long she’ll be out.

The win was overshadowed by a lower left leg injury to Ta’Niya Latson midway through the second quarter.

Latson was driving for a transition layup with 4:18 left in the half. Replays were unclear if Latson stepped on the defender’s foot, but as she tried to go up for the layup, Latson lost her balance and fell, immediately grabbing her foot in apparent pain.

Staley and trainer Craig Oates rushed out to check on her. They helped her up, but Latson was unable to put any weight on her foot as they helped her to the locker room. In a post-game interview on the SEC Network, Staley described the injury as “an ankle sprain, for right now. Knock on wood.”

Latson had been outstanding to that point. She had 10 points and four assists, and her only miss was on the play when she was injured. Latson will be reevaluated on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

“She’s smiling. She got treatment all second half and just walked out,” Staley said. “I think we’ll look at her tomorrow.”

Entering the game, Latson was averaging 17.4 points,4.0 assists 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. She was shooting 51.0% from the floor and 40.0% from three, both career-highs.

Sabou Gueye led Providence with 16 points. Tunisia Brown added 11 points.

Notes:

Alicia Tournebize is still waiting for all of her paperwork to be processed and has not joined the Gamecocks yet. … South Carolina had all 10 players available at the start of the game for just the fifth time this season and the first time since Thanksgiving. However, Latson left with a left foot injury, meaning South Carolina has finished the game with 10 players just three times. (Because Tournebize has not joined the team yet, I don’t count her as missing the game.) … Providence had eight second-chance points off four offensive rebounds in the first half. The Friars got just three second-chance points off four offensive rebounds in the second half. … South Carolina shot 12-29 from three and 12-19 from the foul line. Providence was 3-17 from three and 8-14 from the line. It was a season high in three-point makes and attempts for the Gamecocks. Tessa Johnson, who graduated in 2.5 years, is planning to get her MBA. South Carolina had 24 assists on 36 baskets. … Dawn Staley’s outfit: Staley wore a white Balenciaga hoodie. … Announced attendance was 15,065. … South Carolina’s next game is on New Year’s Day against Alabama.