South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks rout Kentucky to advance to the semifinals

South Carolina ran a tired Kentucky team off the floor and advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinals with an 87-64 win over the Wildcats.

With Kentucky playing its third game in three days, and fourth in six days, South Carolina wanted to play fast and make fatigue set in early.

South Carolina was only credited with 15 fast break points, but the Gamecocks attempted one more field goal and 19 more free throws than the Wildcats and got 25 points off of 19 turnovers.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

South Carolina pushed the tempo from the opening tip. Kentucky took a 3-0 lead 62 seconds into the game, but then South Carolina took control. The Gamecocks went on a 9-0 run and never trailed again.

South Carolina led 22-16 after one quarter and pushed the lead to double digits early in the second.

Tessa Johnson broke out of a late-season slump and scored 10 straight points during an 11-0 Gamecock run that turned the game into a blowout. Johnson was just 4-21 from three in her last three games, but went 3-4 on Saturday and scored 15 points.

Kentucky held Joyce Edwards to a season-low nine points on Sunday, and Edwards looked determined to redeem herself. She sprinted the court whenever possible and scored a game-high 21 points on 8-12 shooting. Edwards also grabbed four rebounds and played great defense when matched up with Clara Strack.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Strack and Madina Okot put on a show in Lexington, and round two didn’t quite live up to the first game. Okot was dominant, with a double-double in the first half. She finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block in 23 minutes.

Fatigue caught up to Strack, who was visibly gasping for air by the end of the first half. She still finished with 11 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes.

Amelia Hassett led Kentucky with 15 points on 5-5 shooting from three.

South Carolina led by 23 going into the fourth, and Dawn Staley was able to rest her key players.

This story will be updated…