South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks rout Mizzou on Senior Night to claim outright SEC Championship

South Carolina cruised to a 112-71 Senior Night win over Missouri, clinching the SEC regular-season championship outright.

After clinching a share on Sunday, South Carolina needed one more win to be able to claim the outright SEC regular season championship. Against struggling Missouri, there was little doubt South Carolina would win, so Dawn Staley was concerned with whether South Carolina would play up to its standards.

It was a mixed bag.

The Gamecocks used a 15-0 first-quarter run to take charge early. They scored 33 points in the first quarter, tying their season-high, and had 57 points at halftime, their SEC season high.

While South Carolina was flourishing offensively, it had one of its worst games of the season defensively. Missouri scored 31 points in the third quarter, the most South Carolina has allowed in any quarter this season.

South Carolina allowed Missouri to shoot 40% and gave up the fifth-most points it has allowed this season.

Fortunately, the nation’s 341st-ranked scoring defense offered little resistance against the nation’s third-ranked scoring offense. The Gamecocks finished the game on a 24-2 run to win going away.

This story will be updated…