South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks tie SEC awards record

The SEC announced its women’s basketball awards on Tuesday, and South Carolina tied a league record for All-SEC selections.

Five Gamecocks received All-SEC honors, tying 2001 Tennessee for the SEC record.

Raven Johnson was named the Defensive Player of the Year. She was named to the All-Defensive Team for the second year in a row. Johnson is also on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. According to South Carolina, opponents’ shooting percentage drops by .040 with Johnson on the floor, and she is allowing just 25% shooting when matched up against top-10 scorers.

Johnson joins Ieasia Walker, A’ja Wilson (twice), Aliyah Boston (four times), and Kamilla Cardoso as Gamecocks who have been named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Johnson was also named to the second team All-SEC in 2024.

Sophomore Joyce Edwards was named First Team All-SEC for the second time. Edwards is averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this season. She has 18 20-point games and six double-doubles this season. Edwards is on the Naismith Player of the Year Late Season Team and Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

The rest of South Carolina’s starting lineup (Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson, Madina Okot, and Ta’Niya Latson) was named to the All-SEC second team.

In addition to her defensive prowess, Johnson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds.

Okot leads the SEC in rebounding (10.9) and double-doubles (20). She has the second-most double-doubles in the nation.

Tessa Johnson averages 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. She leads the SEC in three-point shooting at 44.0%.

Latson was a second-team All-American last season, when she led the nation in scoring. This year, Latson is averaging a career-low 14.6 points, but she is having the most efficient offensive season of her career and has become a stellar defender.

Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes, who leads the nation in scoring, was named the SEC Player of the Year.

List of Awards:

Player of the Year – Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Defensive Player of the Year – Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Freshman of the Year – Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt

Newcomer of the Year – Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Coach of the Year – Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt

Sixth-Woman of the Year – MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Karly Weathers, Alabama

First Team All SEC – Raegan Beers, Mikayla Blakes, Madison Booker, Joyce Edwards, Cotie McMahon, Clara Strack, Liv McGill, Mikaylah Williams, Dani Carnegie, Flau’jae Johnson

Second Team All-SEC – Jessica Timmons, Tonie Morgan, Grace Slaughter, Aaliyah Chavez, Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, Madina Okot, Talaysia Cooper, Rori Harmon, Ny’Ceara Pryor

All-Defensive Team – Raven Johnson, Clara Strack, Madison Francis, Rori Harmon, Ny’Ceara Pryor

All-Freshman – Aaliyah Chavez, Aubrey Galvan, ZaKiyah Johnson, Madison Francis, Mia Pauldo