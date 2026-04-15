South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks were second most-watched team

The 2026 NCAA Tournament was the second-most-watched tournament ever, and South Carolina was the second-most-watched team last season.

According to Nielsen, the company that provides viewership data to networks, average viewership for South Carolina games was 1.57 million. That trailed only UCLA, which had an average viewership of 1.666 million.

Texas (1.171 million), UConn (835,000), and Notre Dame (818,000) round out the top five.

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The viewership rankings cover the period from November 1, 2025, to April 6, 2026. It includes networks like ABC, CBS, CNBC, CW, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX, FS1, FS2, Ion, NBC, TRUTV, TNT, and USA. Notably, it does not include the ACC, Big Ten, or SEC Networks.

According to ESPN, the entire tournament averaged 1.3 million viewers per game, making it the second most-watched tournament ever. The Final Four was the second most-watched Final Four, and the championship game between South Carolina and UCLA had the third-highest viewership ever.

The title game averaged 9.9 million viewers with a peak of 10.7 million. It was the third-most-watched championship game behind South Carolina’s 2024 win over Iowa (18.7 million) and the 2023 game between LSU and Iowa (9.9 million with a peak of 12.7 million).

Last season’s championship game between South Carolina and UConn averaged 9.8 million viewers.

South Carolina’s upset of UConn in the semifinal on Friday drew 5.4 million viewers with a peak of 7.7 million. It was the fourth most-watched semifinal ever. The UCLA-Texas game was the fifth most-watched semifinal ever, averaging 5.0 million with a peak of 5.2 million.

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The three games in Phoenix averaged 6.7 million viewers. It trailed only the 2024 Final Four for the most total viewership.

According to ESPN, every round of the tournament after the first round averaged at least 1.0 million viewers per game.

Five of South Carolina’s six tournament games this season ranked in the top ten all-time for that round. South Carolina’s first round game against Southern drew 958,000 (seventh), the second round game against Southern Cal was watched by 1.8 million (fourth), and the Elite Eight game against TCU was viewed by 2.7 million (ninth).

ESPN did not release viewership figures for South Carolin’s Sweet 16 game against Oklahoma.

The SEC Championship game between South Carolina and Texas was the second most-watched title game ever, drawing 1.4 million viewers. South Carolina’s game at LSU on Valentine’s Day was the most-watched regular-season game of the year, with 1.7 viewers.