South Carolina women's basketball: Gamecocks win a Valentine's Day classic

Tessa Johnson scored 21 points, and Madina Okot notched a double-double as South Carolina held off LSU for a 79-72 win

South Carolina led for the entire second half, but LSU had multiple chances to take the lead. The most important came with 45.5 seconds left. Joyce Edwards committed her fifth foul, sending Flau’jae Johnson to the line with LSU down 73-72. Johnson missed both, and Madina Okot grabbed the rebound.

After a timeout, South Carolina spread the floor for Raven Johnson to drive. She got to the paint and fired a pass to Okot, who gathered and hit a fadeaway bucket with 25.5 seconds left.

Flau’jae Johnson took a quick, long three that missed badly, and the rebound went out of bounds off of LSU. LSU has to foul, and South Carolina made its free throws to seal the win.

LSU made the first run to take a 27-21 lead early in the second quarter. But Tessa Johnson caught fire, hitting back-to-back three-pointers to wipe out the advantage.

Johnson made three threes in the second quarter and added a reverse layup in the final minute to give South Carolina a 41-40 halftime lead that the Gamecocks would never give back.

South Carolina made its run in the third quarter. The Gamecocks started the second half on a9-2 run to take an eight-point lead midway through the frame. But the officials, who called just eight fouls in the first half, suddenly started blowing the whistle.

